Gut microbiota signatures predict gestational diabetes in first trimester

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Society for MicrobiologyJul 1 2025

A new study has identified early-pregnancy gut microbiota signatures associated with the development of gestational diabetes mellitus, a metabolic disorder that carries substantial risks to both maternal and fetal health. The study, published in the American Society for Microbiology journal Microbiology Spectrum, provides new avenues for gestational diabetes prevention and management.

Gestational diabetes is a prevalent metabolic disorder characterized by abnormal glucose metabolism, primarily in the mid to late stages of pregnancy. Early intervention for gestational diabetes can substantially reduce complications for both mother and baby. Gestational diabetes significantly increases the risk of maternal complications such as gestational hypertension, polyhydramnios, and cesarean delivery, while also posing long-term health risks for the fetus, including asphyxia at birth and increased susceptibility to obesity and diabetes in adulthood.

In the new study, researchers from The Second Hospital, Southern Medical University, and the Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, all in Guangzhou, China, set out to identify gut microbiota dysbiosis that is strongly linked to the onset and progression of gestational diabetes that may serve as a critical early-warning biomarker. The scientists analyzed the fecal microbiota of 61 pregnant women during their first trimester of pregnancy using 16S rRNA sequencing. They then correlated these microbial profiles with oral glucose tolerance test results at 24-28 weeks of gestation and clinical delivery outcomes.

The researchers discovered that there were significant differences in gut microbiota composition between those with gestational diabetes and women who had healthy pregnancies. Based on their findings, the researchers developed an early diagnostic model for gestational diabetes, based on genus-level markers, with high diagnostic precision.

Related Stories

"These findings suggest that microbiota-based tools could enable early, non-invasive detection of gestational diabetes mellitus, offering new opportunities for prevention and personalized management," write the study authors. "This research highlights the role of the gut microbiome in pregnancy and has important implications for improving maternal and fetal health outcomes."

Source:

American Society for Microbiology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New oral drug shows promise for type 2 diabetes and obesity without side effects
Clinical trial finds new benefits of semaglutide for adults with type 1 diabetes
Coffee’s hidden compounds could help fight type 2 diabetes
Stress-activated gene damages insulin-producing cells in type 2 diabetes
Higher ocean microplastics linked to more diabetes, stroke, and heart disease
Working in people-contact roles increase risk of type 2 diabetes
Newer, more effective diabetes drugs reach only a fraction of patients
Use of sleep heart rate patterns to forecast diabetes risk in pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
C-Path’s TRxA awards $250,000 grant to develop novel treatment for type 1 diabetes