Pushing back boundaries with pioneering E-Series

Launched in 2012, Vapourtec's E-Series system, a flow chemistry platform optimized for ease of use, continues to push back boundaries when it comes introducing flow chemistry to hundreds of chemists around the world as well as playing a key role in an ever-growing number of research breakthroughs.

Cited in over 300 peer-review publications to date, the E-Series recently achieved the notable landmark of being used in 350 labs in over 20 countries, including all of the major global, pharmaceutical companies.

The E-Series has undoubtedly broadened horizons over the past 13 years, and become an invaluable resource for educating the next generation of chemists." Duncan Guthrie, MD, Vapourtec

"From our first installation at Gilead in Canada to our latest at North Carolina State University, the E-Series continues to evolve with constantly upgraded software and the incorporation of the latest interfaces for AI and machine learning ensuring it stays at the cutting edge."

Currently available in four standard configurations: easy-Scholar, easy-Polymer, easy-Medchem and easy-Photochem, each offers precise control over reaction parameters and a highly flexible modular design. With pumps able to handle strong acids as well as air and moisture-sensitive reagents and suspensions, the E-Series can be used for a wide range of chemistries.

"The E-Series, alongside our flagship R-Series system, will continue to go from strength to strength and spearhead novel chemistry in the 21st century," concluded Duncan.