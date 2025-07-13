Study links common sweeteners to early puberty in teens

The Endocrine SocietyJul 13 2025

Consuming certain sweeteners commonly found in foods and beverages may increase the risk of early puberty in children, particularly among those who are genetically predisposed, according to a study being presented Sunday at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in San Francisco, Calif.

The researchers found that consuming aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin and added sugars was significantly associated with a higher risk of early puberty, especially in children with certain genetic traits. The more of these sweeteners the teens consumed, the higher their risk of central precocious puberty.

This study is one of the first to connect modern dietary habits - specifically sweetener intake - with both genetic factors and early puberty development in a large, real-world cohort. It also highlights gender differences in how sweeteners affect boys and girls, adding an important layer to our understanding of individualized health risks."

Yang-Ching Chen, M.D., Ph.D., of Taipei Municipal Wan Fang Hospital and Taipei Medical University in Taipei, Taiwan

A type of early puberty known as central precocious puberty is increasingly common. It can lead to emotional distress, shorter adult height, and increased risk of future metabolic and reproductive disorders.

Chen's previous research found that certain sweeteners can directly influence hormones and gut bacteria linked to early puberty. For example, one artificial sweetener called acesulfame potassium or AceK was shown to trigger the release of puberty-related hormones by activating "sweet taste" pathways in brain cells and increasing stress-related molecules. Another sweetener, glycyrrhizin-found in licorice-was found to change the balance of gut bacteria and reduce the activity of genes involved in triggering puberty.

"This suggests that what children eat and drink, especially products with sweeteners, may have a surprising and powerful impact on their development," Chen said.

The new findings come from the Taiwan Pubertal Longitudinal Study (TPLS), begun in 2018. The study included data from 1,407 teens. Central precocious puberty was diagnosed in 481 teens. The researchers assessed teens' sweetener intake through validated questionnaires and testing of urine samples. Genetic predisposition was quantified using polygenic risk scores derived from 19 genes related to central precocious puberty. Early puberty was diagnosed based on medical exams, hormone levels and scans.

Sucralose consumption was linked to a higher risk of central precocious puberty in boys and consumption of glycyrrhizin, sucralose and added sugars was associated with a higher risk of central precocious puberty in girls.

"The findings are directly relevant to families, pediatricians and public health authorities," Chen said. "They suggest that screening for genetic risk and moderating sweetener intake could help prevent early puberty and its long-term health consequences. This could lead to new dietary guidelines or risk assessment tools for children, supporting healthier development."

