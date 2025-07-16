INTEGRA explains how to prevent repetitive strain injuries with ergonomic pipetting

INTEGRA BiosciencesJul 16 2025

Repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) can be caused by prolonged and repetitive movements, and almost 90 % of scientists who regularly use pipettes for more than an hour a day report hand and elbow disorders, while others experience discomfort in the wrist, arm, shoulder and neck.

The likelihood of developing an RSI from pipetting is dependent on various risk factors. The 3 major ones are posture, force and repetition.

Posture:

Keep your back straight and your head and shoulders aligned whenever possible, as well as keeping your shoulders relaxed. Your legs should be placed beneath the lab bench with your feet flat on the floor or, if necessary, a footrest. Ideally, your arms should be kept close to your body; organize your workplace so that all your reagents and labware are within easy reach to avoid the need to stretch.

Force:

Force is needed to lift up a pipette, hold it in an upright position during use, aspirate and dispense liquids, and attach and eject tips. Several pipette features can reduce the force needed to pipette, for example, a finger hook, rotating handle, low plunger force, short stroke distance, and low tip attachment and ejection forces.

Repetition:

Performing the same monotonous movements over and over again - several hours a day and several days a week - is another important risk factor for developing an RSI. Reduce the number of pipetting steps involved in a workflow by switching from single to multichannel or adjustable tip spacing pipettes, or from manual to electronic pipettes.

The article also explores how INTEGRA's ergonomic liquid handling solutions - including manual, high throughput and automated options - support user comfort, health and productivity for multiple applications.

