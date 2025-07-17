New surgical method could become an alternative for treating groin hernias in women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karolinska InstitutetJul 17 2025

In a study conducted in Uganda and published in JAMA Surgery, researchers from Karolinska Institutet evaluated a new surgical method for treating groin hernias in women. The method could become an alternative in resource-limited settings where laparoscopic techniques are not generally available.

Groin hernia repair is the most common general surgical procedure in the world. Groin hernias are more common in men, but women are more likely to experience complications due to this condition.
Many women in low- and middle-income countries who need surgery for groin hernias lack access to laparoscopy (keyhole surgery). To evaluate a new method using open surgery, the researchers conducted a randomised clinical trial at two publicly funded hospitals in Uganda. The study included 200 women who underwent groin hernia surgery and were followed up after two weeks and after one year.

Femoral hernias were common

There are two main types of groin hernias, called inguinal and femoral hernias. The evaluation showed that the new surgical method was effective for both femoral and inguinal groin hernias.

Its effectiveness for both types is particularly important as the study also showed that nearly 45 percent of the women had femoral hernias, which carry a higher risk of complications.

The fact that so many of the women had femoral hernias was unexpected and highlights the need to develop effective, safe and accessible methods."

Alphonsus Matovu, PhD, Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska Institutet and first author of the article

Millions of women affected

The results are promising as the new method could be developed into a viable alternative where access to advanced laparoscopic surgery is limited.

"Women with groin hernias can suffer serious and even fatal complications and therefore need access to effective surgical methods," says Jenny Löfgren, docent at the same department and last author of the article. "The new method could become a valuable tool to improve care for millions of women".

The method needs further evaluation, and the researchers will also follow up with the study participants five years after surgery to ensure long-term results. To improve treatment, the new method will also be compared with other surgical methods, both open and laparoscopic.

The Swedish Research Council funded the study. 

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Matovu, A., et al. (2025). Open Anterior Mesh Repair vs Modified Open Anterior Mesh Repair for Groin Hernia in Women. JAMA Surgery. doi.org/10.1001/jamasurg.2025.2244.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low dietary omega-3 intake linked to increased ischemic heart disease burden
Midlife weight loss may lower your long-term risk of diabetes, study finds
The Surgeon-Scientist Pioneering Regenerative Engineering
Immunotherapy replaces surgery for early-stage dMMR cancers in landmark study
Plant-based diets and IBD
Breast cancer survivors face accelerated aging tied to tumors and treatment
IL-6 and CRP offer limited boost for predicting infections after lung cancer surgery
How hydrogels are shaping the future of targeted cancer drug delivery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise after chemo key for colon cancer survival, study finds