Robotic-assisted neuroendovascular aneurysm embolization shows promising 6-month results

The six-month follow-up results from the pioneering trial of robotic-assisted neuroendovascular aneurysm embolization using the CorPath GRX system were presented today by Vitor Pereira, MD on behalf of the investigators at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 22nd Annual Meeting.

The adjudicated six-month results from the prospective, single-arm, international, multicenter, non-inferiority study demonstrated safety and effectiveness of robotic-assisted neuroendovascular aneurysm embolization. These results represent a significant milestone, as they constitute the only published mid-term clinical follow-up data to date on robotic-assisted neuroendovascular aneurysm embolization.

The study enrolled 117 patients across 10 clinical sites and was conducted by 14 neurointerventionalists spanning six countries. It included both a premarket study in Canada and post-market studies in Australia, Austria, France, Spain and Switzerland.

Key findings of the study include:

A 94% technical success rate, achieving the primary effectiveness endpoint defined as successful completion of the robotic-assisted neuroendovascular procedure without unplanned conversions to manual intervention.

Immediate complete occlusion (RROC 1) of 64.5% increased to 94.1% at six months.

Favorable clinical outcomes (modified Rankin Scale score 0–2) were observed in 98.9% (87/88) of patients at six months.

"The six-month results of the CorPath GRX trial represent a significant step forward in the evolution of neuroendovascular robotics and will play a key role in shaping future innovation in the field of neuroendovascular therapy. I am excited to share this news with the community," said Dr. Pereira. "It shows that robotics in neuroendovascular interventions could provide precision and support to the physician even in navigating tortuous anatomy and treatment of complex aneurysm cases."

The neuroendovascular robotic-assisted CorPath GRX trial was sponsored by Siemens Healthineers Endovascular Robotics, Inc. Siemens Healthineers continues to invest in the development of their next-generation neurendoovascular robotic platform.