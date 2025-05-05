New biomarkers and therapeutic targets identified for abdominal aortic aneurysm

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. This article aimed to identify molecular candidates to serve as diagnostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

Integrative bioinformatics analysis was conducted and machine learning was used for key genetic screening. Gene expression profiles at the single-cell level were validated through in vitro experiments.

Betacellulin (BTC) and Kruppel-like transcription factor 15 (KLF15) were identified as biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for AAA. Notably, BTC is expressed predominantly in vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) in AAA, whereas KLF15 is expressed in VSMCs, fibroblasts, and other cell types. RT-qPCR validated a significant decrease in mRNA levels of BTC and KLF15 in VSMCs after angiotensin II administration. All-trans retinal, which interacts with BTC, was identified as a potential drug for AAA treatment. RAD21 might be a common TF driving both BTC and KLF15 expression.

Two biomarkers and a potential therapeutic agent for AAA were identified, thus enhancing understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the disease and offering novel strategies for its clinical management.