New insights into tick immune response could help prevent deadly virus transmission

Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia syndrome virus (SFTSV) is a severe haemorrhagic fever virus transmitted by tick to animal and humans. Discovered in 2009, the virus is found in South-East Asian countries and has a fatality rate of up to 40%. By studying the virus in tick cells, scientist from the University of Surrey have identified two novel antivirals effectors. This discovery could help scientists prevent diseases from spreading from tick to humans in the future.

The study, published in Nature Communications, analyzed Rhipicephalus microplus tick cells, common carriers of SFTSV, using advanced multi-data analysis to unravel the ticks' cellular responses to the virus.

The researchers pinpointed how two RNA helicases, essential proteins found in all forms of life, were critical in reducing SFTSV's replication within the ticks. The two RNA helicases, UPF1 and DHX9, were in fact found to interfere with the virus' ability to copy itself, essentially putting a wrench in its reproductive cycle.

Understanding how ticks tolerate these viruses is key for developing vector control strategies and to block tick-to-human transmission. By identifying UPF1 and DHX9 as key antiviral players, we start to unravel the complexity and uniqueness of the ticks' antiviral response. This is extremely valuable for future prevention and control strategies." Dr. Marine Petit, Lecturer in Virology, University of Surrey

The research expands knowledge of tick biology, improving understanding of their immune systems and how they interact with pathogens.