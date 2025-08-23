n6 expands European presence to empower scientists and simplify NGS workflows

n6, the award-winning innovator in next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow solutions, is proud to announce a major expansion of its European enablement efforts. Building on the momentum of winning the "Best New Product" award at SLAS earlier this year, n6 is deepening its commitment to supporting scientists across Europe by simplifying complex workflows and bringing transformative tools directly to the research community.

As part of this expansion, n6 is excited to exhibit at SLAS Europe 2025 in Hamburg this week at Stand 1202, where the team looks forward to connecting with scientists, learning about their research, and sharing the latest advancements in NGS workflow optimization.

In a significant step to enhance accessibility and customer support, n6 has signed three new distribution partnerships in Europe:

Tectum Lab AB (Nordic countries)

(Nordic countries) Witech AG (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) GeneTiCA Group (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovenia)

These partnerships will ensure that more scientists can access n6's innovative solutions, backed by local expertise and support.

At n6, our mission has always been to put the needs of scientists first, Winning the Best New Product award at SLAS was a tremendous honor, but what drives us every day is seeing our technology make a real difference in labs around the world. We're thrilled to be at SLAS Europe this week, meeting with researchers and expanding our reach across Europe. With our new distributor partners, we're making it even easier for scientists to optimize and simplify one of the most important parts of the NGS workflow." Pranav Patel, CEO, n6

Since its debut, n6 has continued to invest in customer-driven innovation, ensuring that its solutions not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the scientific community. The company invites all SLAS Europe attendees to visit Stand 1202 to experience firsthand how n6 is shaping the future of NGS workflows.