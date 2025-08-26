Australian teachers face severe stress and unmanageable workloads at alarming rates

Nine out of 10 Australian teachers are experiencing severe stress, and nearly 70% say their workload is unmanageable, says UNSW Sydney research.

A new study from researchers at UNSW Sydney – the first to examine rates of depression, anxiety and stress in Australian teachers – has found they experience these mental health issues at three times the national norm.

The study 'Teachers' workload, turnover intentions, and mental health' published in Social Psychology of Education surveyed nearly 5000 primary and secondary school teachers across the country.

Researchers found that 90% of teachers reported moderate to extremely severe levels of stress, while more than two-thirds experienced moderate to extremely severe symptoms of depression and anxiety. The figures for depression and anxiety alone are more than double the national averages and point to a profession under immense pressure.

This is not just a wellbeing issue – it's a workforce issue. Our findings show that teachers are experiencing mental health symptoms at rates far above the general population, and that these symptoms are closely linked to their workload and intentions to leave the profession." Dr. Helena Granziera, lead researcher from the School of Education at UNSW's Faculty of Arts, Design & Architecture

Using validated psychological measures (the DASS test), the study revealed that teachers' average scores for depression, anxiety, and stress were in the "extremely severe" range. Compared to national norms, teachers scored three times higher for depression and nearly four times higher for stress.

Causes of mental health issues

The research also found that workload manageability was a key factor influencing teachers' mental health. Teachers who reported their workload as unmanageable were significantly more likely to experience depressive symptoms, which in turn were strongly associated with their intentions to leave the profession. Notably, 68.8% of teachers described their workload as largely or completely unmanageable.

"Teachers are telling us they're overwhelmed – not by teaching itself, but by the growing burden of non-core tasks," said Dr. Granziera. "Administrative duties, compliance requirements, and excessive data collection are taking time away from lesson planning and student engagement. This is leading to burnout and a sense of professional disillusionment."

Impact on education

The study's findings come at a time when Australia is facing a critical teacher shortage. According to recent data from the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership, up to 30% of teachers are considering leaving the profession before retirement age. The results shown in the paper add new urgency to these concerns, showing that poor mental health – particularly depression – is a significant predictor of turnover intentions.

"This research provides clear evidence that improving teachers' working conditions is not just beneficial – it's essential," said Dr. Granziera. "If we want to retain skilled educators and ensure quality education for all students, we must address the root causes of teacher stress and mental health decline."

The study also highlighted disparities based on location, with teachers in rural and remote areas reporting higher levels of depressive symptoms. Female teachers were also more likely to report depressive symptoms and turnover intentions, reflecting broader trends in occupational mental health.

What needs to change

In response to these findings, the research team is calling for a multi-pronged approach to support teacher wellbeing, including:

Policy reforms to reduce non-essential workload and streamline administrative processes

School-level monitoring of teacher wellbeing and workload

Investment in digital mental health programs tailored for educators, allowing flexible, self-paced support

System-wide interventions to support teacher retention and reduce burnout.

The study took place between October 2022 and May 2024, with recruitment via the Black Dog Institute website and social media channels using targeted social media outreach and teacher-specific platforms.

"This is one of the largest and most comprehensive studies of teacher mental health in Australia," said Dr. Granziera. "It provides a clear and urgent message: our teachers are struggling, and they need support."

The implications of these findings extend beyond the classroom. Poor teacher mental health has been linked to lower student achievement, reduced classroom quality, and diminished student wellbeing.

"Teachers' mental health is intricately related to students' outcomes, both in terms of students' mental health themselves, but also students' academic achievement," says Dr. Granziera.

"It's clear improving teacher wellbeing should be a priority of policy makers not just for teachers but for our education system as a whole."