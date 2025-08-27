Gyroscopic backpack improves balance in patients with ataxia

An innovative backpack, incorporating aerospace technology, shows promise as a balance aid for patients with the movement disorder ataxia. Research conducted by Radboud university medical center, in collaboration with Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and Erasmus MC, reveals that the backpack helps individuals with ataxia stand and walk more steadily, reducing their reliance on mobility aids like walkers.

Ataxia is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for coordination, functions improperly. This leads to issues with balance and coordination, increasing the risk of falls.

Some people with ataxia, often young individuals, depend on a walker. These devices can be heavy and cumbersome, and many patients find them stigmatizing." Dr. Jorik Nonnekes, rehabilitation specialist and lead researcher at Radboudumc

Space-age technology

The backpack, known as the Gyropack, uses gyroscopic technology similar to that used in space stations or large satellites to maintain orientation in space. The backpack has been in development in Vallery's group at TU Delft and Erasmus MC for over a decade. 'When I learned about it, I immediately saw its potential for helping people with ataxia,' says Nonnekes. Working closely with the TU Delft team, the backpack was optimized for medical use. It contains spinning wheels that generate resistance to rotations of the wearer's torso, resulting in improved posture and balance.

Balance exercises

The study involved fourteen patients with moderate to advanced ataxia. Participants performed balance and walking exercises under three conditions: without the backpack, with the backpack fully operational, and with the gyroscopes rotating but not generating any useful effect. The last condition was a sham condition that was indistinguishable in sound and vibrations from active support. Even without active gyroscopes, the backpack provided noticeable benefits-likely due to its current weight of around six kilograms, which helps stabilize the upper body. However, the most significant improvements were observed when the gyroscopes were active. 'Patients were visibly more stable and could, for example, walk in a straight line much more effectively,' Nonnekes notes.

Looking ahead

The research team aims to further develop the backpack, focusing on user-friendliness. Ideally, the device will become lighter and quieter. 'It's not yet suitable for everyday use,' says Nonnekes, 'but in the future, it could help people with ataxia participate more freely in daily life, like attending social events without needing a walker, which many find bulky and inconvenient. This could greatly enhance their mobility and overall quality of life.'