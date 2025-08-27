Redefining peptide synthesis with Vapourtec

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
VapourtecAug 27 2025

Vapourtec's Peptide-Builder, a fully automated, high-throughput benchtop peptide synthesizer, has been designed to redefine solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS). Compact, efficient and intuitive, it brings a new level of simplicity and performance to peptide synthesis.

At its core is Vapourtec's Variable Bed Flow Reactor (VBFR) technology, which dramatically improves cycle efficiency while reducing solvent and reagent use. The result is high-purity, high-yield peptides synthesised with lower running costs and minimal waste.

Developed with direct input from peptide chemists, the Peptide-Builder is the most compact high-throughput system available, delivering more peptides per square metre of lab space than any other system. It supports flexible scales from 0.05 to 1 mmol and works with commonly used resins.

Operating in a sequential mode, the system can synthesise a GLP-1 analogue in under four hours and up to sixteen analogues unattended over a weekend. Its intuitive software developed with major pharma partner allows users to enter a sequence, press "start" and walk away.

The system uses less than three equivalents of amino acid and is capable of synthesising linear and branched peptides, supported with automated side-chain addition.

Each synthesis concludes with a detailed report, providing valuable insight into aggregation events and Fmoc deprotection, essential for troubleshooting challenging syntheses.

VBFR technology is a true game-changer, boosting efficiency, streamlining workflows, providing unique in-process data and reducing space requirements without compromising performance."

Dr Manuel Nuño

Source:

Vapourtec

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Biochemistry

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How can super-resolution technology help study neurotransmission?
Intelligent, Scalable, Precise: How n6 Is Transforming NGS Library Prep
Synthetic Psychedelics: A Growing Public Health Concern
Mediterranean diet success looks different for women and men, study of 4,000 adults reveals
COVID-19 vaccine successes boosted hesitancy - can trust and equity restore immunization?
Digging into the past: What ancient proteins say about real medieval meals
Vaping versus smoking’s impact on male fertility
Why Spirulina could be a helpful natural option for lowering blood pressure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists open new atlas of genetic diversity with advanced sequencing