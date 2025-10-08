Aptamer expands into targeted radiopharmaceuticals with major top 3 pharma contract

Aptamer Group plc, the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced a significant development contract with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company to engineer Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals for potential therapeutic applications.

Aptamer Group has secured a major radiopharmaceutical development contract with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company. Image Credit: Aptamer Group

Radiopharmaceutical development program

The new £360,000 fee-for-service development contract is to develop Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals with potential applications in therapeutics. Aptamer retains rights for future licensing revenues upon commercialization, positioning the Company for future downstream licensing and/or royalty revenue streams.

This program will engineer Optimers targeting an undisclosed cancer target. Preliminary work will develop tools for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging with a view to translating to therapeutic applications. The Optimer® platform offers advantages for this application area, including enhanced tumour penetration, reduced immunogenicity, and ease of chemical optimization. The contract expands the application of the Company’s Optimer® technology into the growing targeted radiopharmaceuticals market, valued at $7.5 billion in 2025, and represents the second therapeutic modality under development by Aptamer alongside targeted gene therapy.

Additional partnership activity

Beyond the radiopharmaceutical contract, Aptamer has announced several additional development programs that demonstrate the breadth of Optimer® applications:

Project extensions with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company advancing ELISA development for diagnostic applications

A therapeutic development agreement with Invizius Limited to develop Optimer ® binders targeting complement system components for inflammatory disease treatments

binders targeting complement system components for inflammatory disease treatments Ongoing synthesis and development work supporting multiple pharmaceutical licensing negotiations

Various contracts spanning therapeutic, diagnostic, and research tool applications across the life sciences sector