Aptamer expands into targeted radiopharmaceuticals with major top 3 pharma contract

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aptamer GroupOct 8 2025

Aptamer Group plc, the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced a significant development contract with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company to engineer Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals for potential therapeutic applications.

Aptamer Group has secured a major radiopharmaceutical development contract with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company. Image Credit: Aptamer Group

Radiopharmaceutical development program

The new £360,000 fee-for-service development contract is to develop Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals with potential applications in therapeutics. Aptamer retains rights for future licensing revenues upon commercialization, positioning the Company for future downstream licensing and/or royalty revenue streams.

This program will engineer Optimers targeting an undisclosed cancer target. Preliminary work will develop tools for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging with a view to translating to therapeutic applications. The Optimer® platform offers advantages for this application area, including enhanced tumour penetration, reduced immunogenicity, and ease of chemical optimization. The contract expands the application of the Company’s Optimer® technology into the growing targeted radiopharmaceuticals market, valued at $7.5 billion in 2025, and represents the second therapeutic modality under development by Aptamer alongside targeted gene therapy.

Additional partnership activity

Beyond the radiopharmaceutical contract, Aptamer has announced several additional development programs that demonstrate the breadth of Optimer® applications:

Related Stories

  • Project extensions with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company advancing ELISA development for diagnostic applications
  • A therapeutic development agreement with Invizius Limited to develop Optimer® binders targeting complement system components for inflammatory disease treatments
  • Ongoing synthesis and development work supporting multiple pharmaceutical licensing negotiations
  • Various contracts spanning therapeutic, diagnostic, and research tool applications across the life sciences sector

This significant contract win with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company marks a key expansion of our platform into targeted radiopharmaceuticals and potential therapeutics. This represents a value inflection point as Aptamer now has two potential therapeutic assets under development. We continue to see strong interest from pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners across our core capability areas.”

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group

Source:

Aptamer Group

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Redefining Alzheimer’s development by mapping disease sequences
Can video game–style exercise slow Alzheimer’s risk?
Vegetables and dairy may lower endometriosis risk
AI-powered ECG model outperforms doctors in detecting hidden heart disease
FEMI helps predict IVF outcomes with greater accuracy
Synthetic Biology and the Pursuit of Living Diagnostics and Therapeutics
AI system matches diagnostic accuracy while cutting medical costs
Autism study shows vitamin D and iron deficiencies affect up to 40% of children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Once-monthly obesity injection shows double-digit weight loss in major clinical trial