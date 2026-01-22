Bedfont® Scientific Limited is pleased to support a major milestone to improve asthma care

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, a medical device manufacturer based in Kent, with over 49 years’ experience in the breath analysis industry, was pleased to support its UK distributor, Intermedical UK, in supplying the 3,000th NObreath® Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device in the UK. Intermedical UK, a trusted leader in respiratory health, has been providing cardio-respiratory diagnostic and therapy equipment for frontline care since 1997.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Limited

Livio Gagliardi, Acting Managing Director at Intermedical (UK) Ltd, said, “Reaching the 3,000th NObreath® FeNO device in the UK is a shared success that reflects the dedication of both the Intermedical and Bedfont® teams. Together, we have worked hard to deliver a clinically proven, accessible, and cost-effective FeNO solution that genuinely meets the needs of frontline healthcare. We are incredibly grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us and for recognizing the value that NObreath® brings to asthma diagnosis and ongoing management. Their commitment to improving respiratory care is what makes milestones like this possible, and we look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and impact alongside Bedfont®.”

The NObreath® FeNO device, manufactured by Bedfont®, is an innovative diagnostic tool that measures airway inflammation and helps healthcare professionals diagnose and manage asthma effectively. With over 3,000 devices now available across the UK, access to FeNO testing is improving, bringing Bedfont® closer to a world where everyone can access instant, non-invasive, and simple breath testing to support medical diagnosis. As a valued long-term distributor of the NObreath®, Intermedical UK has played a key role in expanding access to high-quality respiratory diagnostics, and the close partnership over the years has been instrumental in reaching this monumental milestone.

This milestone of 3,000 devices in UK primary care highlights just how rapidly objective asthma testing is advancing. The updated joint UK guidelines now place even greater emphasis on FeNO, echoing the global shift toward evidence-based, accessible diagnostic tools. We are committed to making this technology available everywhere it is needed, ensuring clinicians and patients around the world benefit from fast, noninvasive breath testing.”

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Bedfont® remains committed to improving asthma care worldwide, working closely with a global network of distributors to expand access to FeNO testing and improve asthma treatment. Recent partnerships in Mexico and India are already strengthening diagnostic capabilities, enabling clinicians in these regions to integrate simple, non-invasive breath testing into routine asthma assessment.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Limited

