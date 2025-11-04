Bedfont® Scientific Limited and Aerosol Medical Systems partner, expanding access to FeNO testing in Latin America

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, a world leader in breath analysis with nearly 50 years of expertise in the medical breath analysis industry, has formed a strategic partnership with Aerosol Medical Systems to improve Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) testing accessibility in Latin America. Aerosol Medical Systems is an established leader in the field of respiratory therapy, providing a comprehensive service to improve quality of life.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Limited

We are committed to diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases and have completed, in collaboration with Bedfont®, the registration of the NObreath® device with the healthcare authorities in Mexico.

The registration provides healthcare professionals with more accurate diagnostic tools and offers better treatment options for patients with asthma. This represents significant growth in the Mexican market, and will allow a larger number of tests to identify asthma early and better control the disease.”

Rodrigo León Molina, Director General and CEO, Aerosol Medical Systems

In 2019, a report found that in Mexico, 1,655 people died from asthma, highlighting the need for better asthma care across the region. The successful registration for the NObreath® FeNO device in Mexico is a vital step to improving the accessibility of innovative diagnostic and management tools for asthma care.

“Our mission has always been to provide cutting-edge medical devices at affordable prices to improve accessibility and healthcare standards worldwide.” Said Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont®. “By collaborating with Aerosol Medical Systems, we’re helping clinicians across Mexico deliver faster, more personalized asthma care, empowering patients to live healthier lives.”

Working on a foundation of shared values, including providing exceptional service, this partnership aims to improve asthma care in Mexico by ensuring that those living with this respiratory condition have access to instant, non-invasive, and simple breath testing to aid diagnosis and management.

Bedfont® Scientific Limited

