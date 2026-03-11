Study on inhaler overuse highlights urgent need for better objective asthma monitoring

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative med-tech company specializing in medical breath analysis devices, welcomes the new study at University Hospital Southampton exploring whether enhanced asthma check-ups can reduce inhaler use among children. For over 15 years, Bedfont® has supported improved asthma care with its NObreath® Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device, which measures airway inflammation through exhaled breath. The quick and easy test provides clinicians with objective insight to guide medication decisions, reduce unnecessary reliever prescriptions, prevent over-reliance on blue inhalers, and help avoid future asthma attacks.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Limited

Research has found that children using 6 or more blue reliever inhalers a year are 3-5 times more likely to have an asthma attack. Reliever inhalers only treat the immediate symptoms and mask the underlying airway inflammation, which can lead to further exacerbations.

The study aims to create a new alert system that automatically notifies general practitioners (GPs) when a child has been prescribed too many inhalers, prompting an immediate check-up. This will allow healthcare professionals to perform a review and help prevent future attacks.

We welcome the focus this important study brings to the growing problem of reliever inhaler over-use in children, a clear signal that many young people are still not getting the right support for long-term asthma control. Over-reliance on blue inhalers often reflects unmanaged airway inflammation and missed opportunities for targeted treatment. That’s why we continue to advocate for improving the accessibility of FeNO testing in primary care, a guideline-recommended, evidence-based tool that helps clinicians identify and treat underlying inflammation early. With better access to FeNO testing across the UK, we can help reduce unnecessary reliever use, improve outcomes for children, and support GPs in delivering truly personalized asthma care.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Although FeNO testing is now recommended as a first-line test in UK asthma guidelines, access remains inconsistent across primary care. As a result, many children continue to be managed without the benefit of objective airway inflammation testing, increasing the risk of poorly controlled asthma and over-reliance on reliever inhalers. Reliever inhaler overuse in children is a well-recognized marker of uncontrolled asthma and is associated with a higher risk of exacerbations and emergency admissions.

Greater investment and targeted funding are urgently needed to support the widespread adoption of FeNO technology in primary care, helping clinicians deliver earlier, more accurate diagnoses and reduce preventable harm.