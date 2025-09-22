New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes

Scientists have created a low-cost gluten sensor that combines lateral flow strips with smartphone imaging, exposing hidden contamination in everyday foods from fries to salads and offering peace of mind to millions on gluten-free diets.

Sales Assistant In Bakery Putting Gluten Free Label Into Freshly Baked BreadStudy: Empowering Gliadin Detection: A Visible-Code Semiquantitative Lateral Flow System for Rapid and Reliable Results. Image credit: Daisy Daisy/Shutterstock.com

Wheat bread has been a central part of the human diet for centuries. Yet today, gluten, the main wheat protein, is suspected of triggering potentially serious food reactions. This means the need to test foods for gluten in such individuals. A recent paper published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry presents a newly developed gluten detection system that could revolutionize food analysis.

Introduction

About 8% of children and 13% of adults have food allergies, mainly to wheat, peanuts and tree nuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish. These allergies cost about $25 billion in healthcare alone. Tests are needed to accurately identify allergen-containing foods, especially since those with food allergies tend to be more food-insecure.

Wheat-related conditions include celiac disease (an autoimmune disorder, not a classic allergy) and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Gluten-related immune reactions are triggered primarily by the gliadin component of this wheat protein. Being largely insoluble, gliadin precipitates to form fibers in the presence of glutenin, increasing the chances of cross-contamination and making it difficult to detect.

Cross-contamination and mislabeling of restaurant items and mass-produced foods are quite common despite regulatory policies and statutes. Patients with celiac disease often cannot eat out safely or have a limited range of safe foods.

Gluten testing based on enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), surface plasmon resonance (SPR), or electrochemical sensors is typically costly and complex. This prompted the current study, which sought to develop a reliable yet simple test.

The new system, termed LEO (lateral flow enhanced by optical imaging), combines lateral flow assays with smartphone-based image analysis aided by Internet of Things technology.

lateral flow test and mobile phone app
Graphical abstract

Lateral flow assays are tests that detect the presence of a target substance in a liquid sample. They are used widely to detect pesticides, cancer-related biochemicals, and food allergens. However, they provide only qualitative results and have mediocre accuracy.

This innovative next-generation test strip combines competitive and sandwich detection methods. The lateral flow testing technology is integrated with image processing software, measuring the food's gluten content.

Related Stories

The competitive and sandwich detection regions have different sensitivity thresholds, providing a fixed detection range. Thus, the test includes:

  • An O or control line to ensure the test works correctly.
  • An E or eating line that detects 10 ppm of gluten with a competitive assay.
  • An L or test line with lower sensitivity (detects five ppm) with a sandwich assay, but becomes less reliable (hook effect) at 20 ppm.

The combined format remarkably boosts the accuracy of the system. Absence of the O line indicates an invalid test. The presence of gliadin <5 ppm causes both O and E to appear. Between 5 and 10 ppm, all three lines appear.

At gliadin >10 and 20 ppm, the E line signal weakens while the hook effect affects the L line, leaving the O and L lines visible. If the O line alone is seen, it indicates that both E and L lines have disappeared due to the hook effect.

This portable system can tell whether the sample contains gliadin in less than three minutes, since it extracts gliadin using an ionic liquid. Moreover, it strongly correlates with ELISA results, with >98% agreement. Its detection limits of 5–10 ppm are well below the 20 ppm threshold that the Food and Drug Administration has for such tests.

The LEO assay results agreed well with those obtained by conventional ELISA testing, but took less than three minutes compared to three hours for ELISA.

The test system correctly detected and quantified gliadin in the sample across a range of up to 40 ppm concentrations. It was highly specific for gluten even when milk was present, since only wheat-containing samples produced signals. The gluten recovery rate was 100% in spiked rice noodle tests, showing efficient extraction under controlled conditions. The LEO interface, coupled with a smartphone, can create a shareable map of local restaurants serving gluten-free food.

Real-world tests of supposedly gluten-free dishes on a restaurant menu confirmed the high accuracy. The foods tested include burgers, salads with dressing, pizza, and beer. Over 95% of gluten-free products contained <20 ppm of gluten.

French fries were an exception, showing significant cross-contamination from the fryers used. The salads contained gluten, probably because of cross-contamination during mixing in bowls that previously held croutons or perhaps due to the dressing.

In addition, both LEO and another widely used strip-based antibody assay were used to compare commercial food products like Ferrero or M&M’s chocolate, bagels, Lay’s potato crisps, or Lotus Biscoff Spread. In contrast to LEO, the other strip test requires a prepared sample, a buffer that needs to be refrigerated, and more time.

The results were highly consistent. The gluten levels ranged between 0 and >20 ppm. Gliadin levels in some foods were below the ELISA detection threshold but were picked up by LEO.

The linked LEOMyFood app uploads the test results to the cloud. The results are documented with dates and locations and can be shared, creating evidence-based “food maps.”

Conclusions

With its fast, accurate results and user-friendly design, LEO supports safer food choices for individuals with celiac disease and is suitable for personal, clinical, industrial, and regulatory use.” Compared to other gluten tests, it can reduce the risk of missed detections from the hook effect, is cost-effective at <$10 per test, and needs no extra equipment.

In the future, it may be extended to other common food allergens, thus ensuring food safety and promoting a secure food supply chain. Ruling out contamination can help people with dietary restrictions avoid accidental, potentially dangerous exposures.

Its adaptability could allow it to detect other compounds, including nucleic acids and toxins. “We believe that the portable LEO has the potential to revolutionize food analysis.”

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, September 22). New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 22, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/New-gluten-test-detects-hidden-wheat-in-food-in-under-three-minutes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes". News-Medical. 22 September 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/New-gluten-test-detects-hidden-wheat-in-food-in-under-three-minutes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/New-gluten-test-detects-hidden-wheat-in-food-in-under-three-minutes.aspx. (accessed September 22, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes. News-Medical, viewed 22 September 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/New-gluten-test-detects-hidden-wheat-in-food-in-under-three-minutes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Why Salmonella Dublin poses a food safety threat in beef and dairy
Are all healthy diets equal or does food processing make a difference?
Fast food’s grip on American diets weakens as younger adults cut back
How ‘free from’ and ‘organic’ claims dominate baby food marketing in NZ
Brightly colored food and drinks hide synthetic dyes and lots of sugar
Can changing food texture reduce how much we eat? Dutch study investigates
UK food policy misses big slice of ultra-processed problem, study finds
Eating more ultra-processed food links depression and diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Food scientists identify worst additives for longevity: flavours, sweeteners, and colourings top list