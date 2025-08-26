Brightly colored food and drinks hide synthetic dyes and lots of sugar

A sweeping analysis of nearly 40,000 US packaged foods reveals that synthetic dyes, particularly Red No. 40, are prevalent, often found in sugary products, and heavily concentrated in child-targeted items, raising urgent concerns for policy reform and increased parental awareness.

Study: All the Colors of the Rainbow: Synthetic Dyes in US Packaged Foods and Beverages in 2020. Image Credit: Cavan-Images  / Shutterstock

Study: All the Colors of the Rainbow: Synthetic Dyes in US Packaged Foods and Beverages in 2020. Image Credit: Cavan-Images  / Shutterstock

In a recent study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis of nearly 40,000 packaged products across the US to characterize the prevalence of synthetic food dyes and their nutritional profiles.

Study findings revealed that 19% of all evaluated products contained at least one synthetic dye, representing $46.8 billion in annual sales. Products containing synthetic dyes had significantly higher sugar content, approximately 141% more total sugar than those without synthetic dyes. Furthermore, foods commonly marketed to children were more than twice as likely to include these dyes as those targeted at a broader consumer base, underscoring a public health concern that warrants policy attention.

Background

Sports drinks topped the list: A surprising 79% of sports drinks contained synthetic dyes, the highest prevalence of any food or beverage category analyzed.

Added food colorings have become a ubiquitous part of the modern food system, used to enhance the visual appeal of products and compensate for natural color loss during processing. While many of these colorings are derived from natural sources, a specific class of chemically synthesized dyes has been a subject of scientific debate for over 40 years.

Decades of research have raised concerns about the safety of the seven FDA-approved synthetic food dyes (e.g., Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1), with some studies suggesting associations between these dyes and neurobehavioral problems, such as hyperactivity, in some children.

Intriguingly, despite these growing concerns, the prevalence of these dyes in the US food supply and their nutritional profile has not been comprehensively documented. Understanding which products contain these additives and their potential physiological impacts is a critical first step for policymakers and parents seeking to improve children's health outcomes.

About the study

Carbonated drinks drove sales: Though not the category with the most dyed products, carbonated beverages contributed a massive 30% of the total sales revenue from dye-containing items.

The present study aims to partially address the aforementioned need by providing the most comprehensive analysis of the prevalence of synthetic dyes within the American food system. The study employed a cross-sectional design and aimed to leverage ingredient data from Label Insight and 2020 retail sales data from Euromonitor International for nearly 40,000 packaged products to investigate the prevalence and nutritional characteristics of products containing synthetic dyes.

Study data was obtained from Label Insight, a NielsenIQ company that maintains a database monitoring and documenting over 80% of the US food market. Euromonitor data were used to estimate retail sales figures for these products. The database was used to identify and catalogue all ingredients and sales data from the top 25 US food manufacturers in 2020 for their packaged food and beverage products.

Study analyses were conducted for each unique product, including: 1. Dye identification, 2. Nutritional analysis, and 3. Targeted marketing to children. While dye identification and nutritional analysis required a thorough review of products' ingredient lists, proportions of products commonly marketed to children (confectionery, sugar-sweetened beverages, ready meals, breakfast cereals, and pastries) were used as a proxy indicator for targeted marketing to children.

Study findings

Ice cream held a dubious record: Researchers found two specific ice cream products that contained all seven FDA-approved synthetic dyes within a single item.

The present study revealed a high prevalence of synthetic dyes in the US food landscape, with approximately one in five (19%) of all analyzed products (n = 39,763 unique products) found to contain at least one synthetic dye. These products were estimated to account for $46.8 billion in consumer purchases in 2020.

Subgroup analysis revealed that FD&C Red No. 40 was the most used synthetic dye (~14% of all products). Nutrient analysis demonstrated that products with synthetic dyes contained, on average, 141% more total sugar than dye-free products (33.3 g/100g vs. 13.8 g/100g, P < .001). These differences were particularly notable in baked goods and breakfast cereals.

However, the study also found that, overall, products with synthetic dyes had slightly lower levels of sodium and saturated fat, although in some child-marketed categories these nutrients were higher. Additionally, 14% of dyed products contained more than one synthetic dye, with some products containing up to seven dyes.

The study highlighted a disproportionately high concentration of synthetic dyes in products aimed at younger consumers. Foods and beverages in the top five categories marketed to children were more than twice as likely to contain synthetic dyes compared to all other products (28% vs. 11%, respectively). Among products that contained synthetic dyes, those marketed to children contained 264% more sugar than dyed products in other categories (42.6 g/100g vs. 11.7 g/100g, P < .001).

The authors also noted substantial variability between companies in their use of synthetic dyes, suggesting that reformulation is feasible and already occurring in parts of the market.

Conclusions

Category variations were stark: While beverage concentrates (71%) and confectionery (54%) also showed very high dye use, categories like soup and plain bottled water had virtually none (0%).

The present study highlights the substantial prevalence of synthetic dyes (particularly FD&C Red No. 40) in the American diet, emphasizing their association with higher sugar content and the heightened nutritional concerns in products marketed to children. It also reveals broader patterns in nutrient profiles and industry variation that have important implications for regulation.

It underscores these products as a significant public health concern and provides a robust evidence base for policymakers considering regulatory action, such as warning labels (used in the European Union) or outright bans on certain dyes. For example, California banned the use of Red No. 3 in all foods in 2023, and the US FDA has announced a nationwide ban by 2027.

This research establishes that synthetic food dyes are not just an aesthetic choice, but a fundamental component of America's food environment that disproportionately exposes children to products of low nutritional value, with potential risks to both their physical and neurobehavioral health.

Journal reference:
  • Dunford, E. K., Galligan, T. M., Taillie, L. S., & Musicus, A. A. (2025). All the Colors of the Rainbow: Synthetic Dyes in US Packaged Foods and Beverages in 2020. Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 125(9), 1207–1217.e9. DOI – 10.1016/j.jand.2025.05.007, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212267225001662 

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, August 26). Brightly colored food and drinks hide synthetic dyes and lots of sugar. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 27, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250826/Brightly-colored-food-and-drinks-hide-synthetic-dyes-and-lots-of-sugar.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Brightly colored food and drinks hide synthetic dyes and lots of sugar". News-Medical. 27 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250826/Brightly-colored-food-and-drinks-hide-synthetic-dyes-and-lots-of-sugar.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Brightly colored food and drinks hide synthetic dyes and lots of sugar". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250826/Brightly-colored-food-and-drinks-hide-synthetic-dyes-and-lots-of-sugar.aspx. (accessed August 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Brightly colored food and drinks hide synthetic dyes and lots of sugar. News-Medical, viewed 27 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250826/Brightly-colored-food-and-drinks-hide-synthetic-dyes-and-lots-of-sugar.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Is plastic packaging putting more than just food on your plate?
UK food policy misses big slice of ultra-processed problem, study finds
Seattle’s Fresh Bucks program boosts food security and diet but benefits fade when funding ends
Are all healthy diets equal or does food processing make a difference?
Eating more ultra-processed food raises your risk of lung cancer
Are food labels failing Australians? Ultra-processed foods spark confusion
Eating more ultra-processed food links depression and diabetes
Scientists set out to map the world’s traditional food environments and their health impacts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback