SPT Labtech and 10X Genomics partner to automate single cell workflows

SPT Labtech, a pioneer in the design and development of laboratory automation and liquid handling solutions, and 10x Genomics, Inc., a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced a strategic partnership to provide automated workflows for single cell research. The collaboration will allow scientists to scale experiments on 10x's Chromium Single Cell platform, with planned future expansion to the Visium Spatial platform, by providing plug-and-play protocols on SPT Labtech's firefly® liquid handling platform.

Through this collaboration, firefly® users will gain access to optimized, ready-to-run methods developed with combined expertise from both companies' application teams. These protocols are designed to streamline single cell assay workflows, and improve reproducibility, efficiency, and scalability. This partnership builds on 10x's acquisition of Scale Biosciences, a company already partnered with SPT Labtech. Many firefly® users rely on Scale Biosciences chemistries, and this expanded collaboration with 10x will provide researchers access to the company's full range of single cell and spatial solutions.

The partnership will be spotlighted at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference, where data from customer labs, demonstrating how automated liquid handling streamlines single-cell library prep workflows, will be presented. Development of the methods has been informed by application work conducted in customer labs with the preparation workflow addressing one of the biggest challenges in single-cell transcriptomics: scalability.

Single cell experiments are a critical area of focus for our firefly community. Working closely with 10x Genomics has been key to understanding the specific challenges and needs of researchers in this space. By making these optimized methods available in the firefly cloud, we are empowering scientists with easier access to cutting-edge tools for single cell discovery, while reducing barriers to adoption of advanced workflows." Morten Frost, Chief Commercial Officer, SPT Labtech

Brooke Murphy, Vice President, Strategic Marketing at 10x Genomics, added: "10x Genomics is committed to enabling researchers everywhere to uncover new insights into biology through our single cell solutions. This partnership with SPT Labtech will allow more labs to seamlessly automate their workflows, combining the flexibility of firefly automation with the robustness of our GEM-X chemistry, ultimately accelerating breakthroughs in human health."

SPT Labtech and 10x Genomics will exhibit (booth 2487 and 947, respectively) at ASHG, 14th - 18th October, Boston, MA, where customer data and new workflows developed will be highlighted.