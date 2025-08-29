KAIST researchers develop universal technology to restore altered gene networks

Previously, research on controlling gene networks has been carried out based on a single stimulus-response of cells. More recently, studies have been proposed to precisely analyze complex gene networks to identify control targets. A KAIST research team has succeeded in developing a universal technology that identifies gene control targets in altered cellular gene networks and restores them. This achievement is expected to be widely applied to new anticancer therapies such as cancer reversibility, drug development, precision medicine, and reprogramming for cell therapy.

KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on the 28th of August that Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho's research team from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering has developed a technology to systematically identify gene control targets that can restore the altered stimulus-response patterns of cells to normal by using an algebraic approach. The algebraic approach expresses gene networks as mathematical equations and identifies control targets through algebraic computations.

The research team represented the complex interactions among genes within a cell as a "logic circuit diagram" (Boolean network). Based on this, they visualized how a cell responds to external stimuli as a "landscape map" (phenotype landscape).

By applying a mathematical method called the "semi-tensor product," they developed a way to quickly and accurately calculate how the overall cellular response would change if a specific gene were controlled.

However, because the key genes that determine actual cellular responses number in the thousands, the calculations are extremely complex. To address this, the research team applied a numerical approximation method (Taylor approximation) to simplify the calculations. In simple terms, they transformed a complex problem into a simpler formula while still yielding nearly identical results.

Through this, the team was able to calculate which stable state (attractor) a cell would reach and predict how the cell's state would change when a particular gene was controlled. As a result, they were able to identify core gene control targets that could restore abnormal cellular responses to states most similar to normal.

Professor Cho's team applied the developed control technology to various gene networks and verified that it can accurately predict gene control targets that restore altered stimulus-response patterns of cells back to normal.

In particular, by applying it to bladder cancer cell networks, they identified gene control targets capable of restoring altered responses to normal. They also discovered gene control targets in large-scale distorted gene networks during immune cell differentiation that are capable of restoring normal stimulus-response patterns. This enabled them to solve problems that previously required only approximate searches through lengthy computer simulations in a fast and systematic way.

This study is evaluated as a core original technology for the development of the Digital Cell Twin model, which analyzes and controls the phenotype landscape of gene networks that determine cell fate. In the future, it is expected to be widely applicable across the life sciences and medicine, including new anticancer therapies through cancer reversibility, drug development, precision medicine, and reprogramming for cell therapy." Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho, KAIST

KAIST master's student Insoo Jung, PhD student Corbin Hopper, PhD student Seong-Hoon Jang, and PhD student Hyunsoo Yeo participated in this study. The results were published online on August 22 in Science Advances, an international journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

※ Paper title: "Reverse Control of Biological Networks to Restore Phenotype Landscapes"

※ DOI: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw3995

This research was supported by the Mid-Career Researcher Program and the Basic Research Laboratory Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea, funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT.