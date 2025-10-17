Restoring pleiotrophin shows promise for improving brain function in Down syndrome

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Virginia Health SystemOct 17 2025

Faulty brain circuits seen in Down syndrome may be caused by the lack of a particular molecule essential for the development and function of the nervous system, new research suggests. Restoring the molecule, called pleiotrophin, could improve brain function in Down syndrome and other neurological diseases – possibly even in adults, the researchers say.

The scientists conducted their work in lab mice, rather than in people, so the approach is far from being available as a treatment. But the researchers found that administering pleiotrophin improved brain function in adult mice long after the brain was fully formed. That suggests that the approach could offer major advantages over prior attempts to enhance Down brain circuits that would have required intervention at extremely precise, and brief, times during pregnancy.

"This study is really exciting because it serves as proof-of-concept that we can target astrocytes, a cell type in the brain specialized for secreting synapse-modulating molecules, to rewire the brain circuitry at adult ages," said researcher Ashley N. Brandebura, PhD, who was part of the research team while at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and is now part of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. "This is still far off from use in humans, but it gives us hope that secreted molecules can be delivered with effective gene therapies or potentially protein infusions to improve quality of life in Down syndrome."

Understanding Down syndrome 

Down syndrome affects approximately 1 in 640 babies born each year in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caused by a mistake in cell division during development, the condition can lead to developmental delays, hyperactivity, shortened lifespan and increased risk for medical problems such as heart defects, thyroid issues and problems with hearing and vision.

Salk researchers led by Nicola J. Allen, PhD, wanted to better understand the causes of Down syndrome, so they looked for cellular proteins altered in the brains of lab mice used to model the condition. The scientists identified pleiotrophin as a promising candidate because it is present at very high levels at critical moments in brain development and because it plays essential roles in the formation of brain connections called synapses and in the development of nerve transmitters and receivers called axons and dendrites. Further, the presence of the protein is reduced in Down syndrome.

To determine if restoring pleiotrophin would improve brain function, the researchers delivered it where it was needed using modified viruses called viral vectors. While we normally think of viruses as causing illnesses such as the flu, scientists can engineer them not to cause disease but to treat it. This is done by stripping out the disease-causing parts of the virus and replacing them with beneficial cargo – in this case, pleiotrophin – that the hollowed-out virus then delivers directly into cells.

The researchers found that administering pleiotrophin to important brain cells called astrocytes had big benefits, including increasing the number of synapses in the hippocampus region of the brain. Further, it increased brain "plasticity" – the ability to form or modify connections essential for learning and memory.

These results suggest we can use astrocytes as vectors to deliver plasticity-inducing molecules to the brain. This could one day allow us to rewire faulty connections and improve brain performance."

Nicola J. Allen, PhD

Related Stories

While the findings are promising, the scientists don't believe that pleiotrophin is the only cause of brain circuit problems in Down syndrome. Further research is needed to understand the complex contributors to the condition, they caution. But their work, they say, provides proof of the viability of an approach that could be beneficial not just for Down syndrome but other neurological diseases as well.

"This idea that astrocytes can deliver molecules to induce brain plasticity has implications for many neurological disorders, including other neurodevelopmental disorders like fragile X syndrome but also maybe even to neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease," Brandebura said. "If we can figure out how to 'reprogram' disordered astrocytes to deliver synaptogenic molecules, we can have some greatly beneficial impact on many different disease states."

Having completed her postdoctoral studies at Salk, Brandebura plans to continue her research in her new post at UVA Health, where she is a member of the UVA Brain Institute, the Department of Neuroscience and the Center for Brain Immunology and Glia (BIG Center).

Findings published

The findings have been published in the scientific journal Cell Reports. The article is opening access, meaning it is free to read. The research team consisted of Brandebura, Adrien Paumier, Quinn N. Asbell, Tao Tao, Mariel Kristine B. Micael, Sherlyn Sanchez and Allen. The scientists have no financial interest in the work.

The research was supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, grant F32NS117776.

Source:

University of Virginia Health System

Journal reference:

Brandebura, A. N., et al. (2025). Dysregulation of astrocyte-secreted pleiotrophin contributes to neuronal structural and functional deficits in Down syndrome. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116300

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Natural gut molecule reverses liver damage and repairs gut lining
Skipping breakfast raises metabolic syndrome risk
Synthetic sugar-coated nanoparticle blocks Covid-19 from infecting human cells
Small peptide produced by gut bacteria identified as key factor in kidney fibrosis
New molecule shows promise in treating acetaminophen-induced liver injury
How the Vutara VXL simplifies single-molecule imaging
PD-1 helps guide immune memory cells to the skin early during infection
Azelastine nasal spray prevents COVID-19 and rhinovirus infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New study shows why HIV health recovery fails despite antiretroviral therapy