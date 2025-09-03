Europa Biosite announces exclusive UK & Ireland partnership between Bio X Cell and Cambridge Bioscience

Europa Biosite is pleased to announce that Bio X Cell has appointed Cambridge Bioscience, a proud member of Europa Biosite, as its exclusive distributor for the United Kingdom and Ireland. This strategic partnership ensures that researchers across the UK and Ireland will have streamlined access to the Bio X Cell portfolio which features best-in-class functional monoclonal antibodies, globally recognized for their high quality, purity, and consistency in in vivo, ex vivo, new approach methodologies (NAMs), and other sensitive studies.

For over four decades, Cambridge Bioscience has been a trusted partner to leading academic institutions and biotech companies across the UK and Ireland. Its collaborations include the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College London, and Trinity College Dublin. Cambridge Bioscience brings a long-standing expertise in life science distribution, a commitment to customer-focused support, and a strong track record of helping researchers advance critical biomedical studies, further strengthening and enhance Europa Biosite's presence in the UK and Ireland.

We have for many years distributed the innovative and well-documented antibodies of Bio X Cell in Nordics and Switzerland, and I am very pleased in the trust put in us expanding our collaboration into UK and Ireland. Signing of the exclusive distributor contract strengths our partnership and underscores a shared commitment to raising the standard of life science reagents and providing researchers with unparalleled access to quality products and services". Sune Schmolker, CEO, Europa Biosite

"We are thrilled to partner with Cambridge Bioscience to better serve the UK and Irish scientific communities," added Christopher Conway, CEO, Bio X Cell. "Bio X Cell's partnership with Cambridge Bioscience deepens our expertise and commitment to enabling global research with the highest quality functional antibodies. Cambridge Bioscience's customer-focused philosophy makes them an ideal partner to help us provide even greater support to researchers conducting critical biomedical studies".