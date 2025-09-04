Eppendorf introduces next generation mechanical pipettes

EppendorfSep 4 2025

Eppendorf, a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world, today announced the commercial launch of the Eppendorf Research 3 neo, designed to deliver accurate and precise results for accelerated volume selection, and optimized ergonomics. Following successful release throughout Asia in August, the Research 3 neo pipettes are now available in both EMEA and the Americas.

The durable pipette is highly flexible, allowing users to switch between two volume settings to easily speed up or fine-tune volume changes, combined with a new volume lock feature preventing unintentional volume changes. Further adjustable settings allow the pipette to accommodate different liquid types, tip geometries, reverse pipetting, and altitudes, ensuring optimal accuracy across various applications without the need for recalibration. The use of ColorTag changeable pipette marking rings provides a reversible labelling solution to further increase versatility.

Constructed from high-quality materials and subjected to extensive testing, the new mechanical air-cushion pipette delivers high performance, consistently beyond the ISO 8655 test limits when used with epT.I.P.S.® pipette tips. With carefully designed ergonomics and customizable accessories, the Research 3 neo offers a well-balanced lightweight design, with low tip attachment and ejection forces to ensure efficient use.

Manufactured in an ISO 14001 certified facility powered by renewable energy, the new pipettes reflect Eppendorf's commitment to sustainability. The Research 3 neo comes in recycled and recyclable packs, and is compatible with BioBased pipette tips made of 100% biobased polypropylene following a mass-balance approach, further reducing environmental impact.

We are extremely proud to introduce the latest generation of mechanical pipettes, the Research 3 neo. Our mission has been to create a pipette that is the perfect fit for all new users, in terms of its adaptability and accessories, as well as its comfort and performance. This addition to our comprehensive range of tools and instruments provides our customers with a flexible solution to meet all their pipetting requirements."

Christiane Markau, Product Innovation Manager, Eppendorf SE

Eppendorf's CEO, Dr. Christine Munz, will present the company's innovation vision and showcase the Eppendorf Research 3 neo pipette during a virtual live launch on Thursday 18th September, 10 am CEST.

