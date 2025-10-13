INTEGRA Biosciences' SWITCH hybrid pipette sets a new standard for ergonomic pipetting

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
INTEGRA BiosciencesOct 13 2025

INTEGRA Biosciences' SWITCH hybrid pipette has been scientifically evaluated for ergonomics through an in-depth collaboration with the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). The SWITCH combines the tactile control of manual pipetting with the intelligent repeat dispense function of an electronic system, offering laboratories a new standard in comfort, precision and efficiency.

The SWITCH can be operated manually for a familiar handheld pipetting experience, or switched to repeat dispense mode for efficient electronic aliquoting.

Pipetting can be one of the most physically demanding tasks in a lab. Daily routines may involve thousands of repetitive thumb and wrist motions, sustained muscle loading and awkward postures, all of which increase the risk of injuries such as tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome and shoulder pain. ZHAW evaluated pipetting from a biomechanics perspective, and identified the ergonomic parameters most critical to protecting users from these risks. INTEGRA applied these insights directly to the SWITCH, ensuring its design meets or exceeds the highest standards for safe pipetting.

Related Stories

Every aspect has been designed to reduce strain during repetitive tasks, from optimized handle dimensions to a tapered shape that supports neutral wrist alignment, as well as a consistent plunger height that keeps the thumb relaxed across all volumes. The SWITCH also weighs around 130 g, which is well below the grip force capabilities of both men and women, helping to minimize shoulder and arm fatigue during extended use. The SWITCH has been compared to leading manual and electronic models in a series of internal studies, confirming its superior performance for plunger force, handle comfort and task efficiency.

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

Posted in: Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

INTEGRA Biosciences unveils the SWITCH hybrid pipette combining manual control with fast electronic aliquoting
How Fluidics is Powering Modern Healthcare and Medical Device Innovation
Reimagine your workflows with INTEGRA’S $10,000 Future Lab Grant
INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS provides superior ergonomics and liquid control for cell culture
New eyedrop raises hopes for less invasive treatment of serious vision conditions
SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and HSE•AG partner to revolutionize nucleic acid quantification and purification through liquid handling
Eppendorf introduces next generation mechanical pipettes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Preventative maintenance programs from INTEGRA Biosciences help labs reduce downtime and extend equipment lifespans