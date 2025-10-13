INTEGRA Biosciences' SWITCH hybrid pipette sets a new standard for ergonomic pipetting

INTEGRA Biosciences' SWITCH hybrid pipette has been scientifically evaluated for ergonomics through an in-depth collaboration with the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). The SWITCH combines the tactile control of manual pipetting with the intelligent repeat dispense function of an electronic system, offering laboratories a new standard in comfort, precision and efficiency.

The SWITCH can be operated manually for a familiar handheld pipetting experience, or switched to repeat dispense mode for efficient electronic aliquoting.

Pipetting can be one of the most physically demanding tasks in a lab. Daily routines may involve thousands of repetitive thumb and wrist motions, sustained muscle loading and awkward postures, all of which increase the risk of injuries such as tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome and shoulder pain. ZHAW evaluated pipetting from a biomechanics perspective, and identified the ergonomic parameters most critical to protecting users from these risks. INTEGRA applied these insights directly to the SWITCH, ensuring its design meets or exceeds the highest standards for safe pipetting.

Every aspect has been designed to reduce strain during repetitive tasks, from optimized handle dimensions to a tapered shape that supports neutral wrist alignment, as well as a consistent plunger height that keeps the thumb relaxed across all volumes. The SWITCH also weighs around 130 g, which is well below the grip force capabilities of both men and women, helping to minimize shoulder and arm fatigue during extended use. The SWITCH has been compared to leading manual and electronic models in a series of internal studies, confirming its superior performance for plunger force, handle comfort and task efficiency.