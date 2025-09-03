Preventative maintenance programs from INTEGRA Biosciences help labs reduce downtime and extend equipment lifespans

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
INTEGRA BiosciencesSep 3 2025

INTEGRA Biosciences is helping laboratories to maintain peak instrument performance and avoid unexpected disruptions with its preventative maintenance programs. These flexible service packages are designed to keep instruments up and running, extend their lifespans and protect critical workflows from unnecessary interruptions.

Reliable instruments are essential to daily lab operations, but even the highest quality devices need regular attention to perform at their best. That's why INTEGRA takes a proactive approach to instrument care, offering comprehensive routine service programs to reduce the likelihood of technical issues, ensure accurate results and decrease the risk of unplanned delays, all while minimizing long-term costs.

Preventative maintenance isn't just about reacting to problems; it's a proactive strategy that helps labs stay in control, avoid disruptions and operate with confidence.

The company offers two service programs - BASIC and PLATINUM - to accommodate different operational needs and budgets. Both programs include a service visit consisting of a full inspection, cleaning, adjustments, firmware updates and replacement of critical parts subject to wear and tear. PLATINUM coverage provides additional peace of mind with priority repairs, full materials and labor coverage and a 48-hour device replacement service to ensure uninterrupted operations. To keep things simple, a qualified technician performs all scheduled work on site once a year, typically restoring devices in less than half a day. Users receive a complete maintenance report, and technicians are available to discuss findings and provide guidance as needed, making the process smooth, efficient and minimally disruptive.

Related Stories

The service programs are compatible with a wide range of INTEGRA instruments, including: - MINI 96 portable electronic pipette for fast plate filling in compact spaces - VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes for high throughput pipetting with manual flexibility - ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot for automated workflows - WELLJET reagent dispenser and dispenser stacker for efficient reagent distribution - MEDIACLAVE 10/30 media sterilizer and MEDIAJET petri dish filler for efficient, high quality production of agar and liquid media.

By investing in regular servicing, labs can prevent costly surprises, maximize uptime and operate with greater confidence.

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

Posted in: Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New engineered molecule shows promise as rapid antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning
Smartwatch data helps identify daily activities in real life
Vegan diets support high-level training, but risks of muscle loss
Most school PE programs fail to build basic motor skills
Mediterranean diet lowers dementia risk by altering key metabolites
Study finds vegetarians less likely to develop several common and rare cancers
Experts say rural emergency rooms are increasingly run without doctors
Preterm birth shown to impact health decades later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Inside the HIVE: A modular architecture for future-proof microscopy