Preventative maintenance programs from INTEGRA Biosciences help labs reduce downtime and extend equipment lifespans

INTEGRA Biosciences is helping laboratories to maintain peak instrument performance and avoid unexpected disruptions with its preventative maintenance programs. These flexible service packages are designed to keep instruments up and running, extend their lifespans and protect critical workflows from unnecessary interruptions.

Reliable instruments are essential to daily lab operations, but even the highest quality devices need regular attention to perform at their best. That's why INTEGRA takes a proactive approach to instrument care, offering comprehensive routine service programs to reduce the likelihood of technical issues, ensure accurate results and decrease the risk of unplanned delays, all while minimizing long-term costs.

Preventative maintenance isn't just about reacting to problems; it's a proactive strategy that helps labs stay in control, avoid disruptions and operate with confidence.

The company offers two service programs - BASIC and PLATINUM - to accommodate different operational needs and budgets. Both programs include a service visit consisting of a full inspection, cleaning, adjustments, firmware updates and replacement of critical parts subject to wear and tear. PLATINUM coverage provides additional peace of mind with priority repairs, full materials and labor coverage and a 48-hour device replacement service to ensure uninterrupted operations. To keep things simple, a qualified technician performs all scheduled work on site once a year, typically restoring devices in less than half a day. Users receive a complete maintenance report, and technicians are available to discuss findings and provide guidance as needed, making the process smooth, efficient and minimally disruptive.

The service programs are compatible with a wide range of INTEGRA instruments, including: - MINI 96 portable electronic pipette for fast plate filling in compact spaces - VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes for high throughput pipetting with manual flexibility - ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot for automated workflows - WELLJET reagent dispenser and dispenser stacker for efficient reagent distribution - MEDIACLAVE 10/30 media sterilizer and MEDIAJET petri dish filler for efficient, high quality production of agar and liquid media.

By investing in regular servicing, labs can prevent costly surprises, maximize uptime and operate with greater confidence.