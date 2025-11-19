Middle-aged Australians experience the highest levels of stress, burnout and emotional fatigue

Middle-aged Australians are keeping the country running - but it's taking a hefty toll on their wellbeing, a new report shows.

'A Balancing Act: Life, work and connection in the middle years', the latest report by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre, finds Australians aged 35 to 55 are facing mounting pressures as they balance work, family and financial demands, with life satisfaction dipping to its lowest point in midlife.

Report lead and co-author Dr. Daniel Kiely from the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre, said while people in midlife contribute the most to households, workplaces and communities, they also experience the highest levels of time stress, burnout and emotional fatigue, which are challenges that have intensified over the past decade.

Australians in midlife are the scaffolding of our society as they raise children, support aging parents, drive economic productivity and maintain community life. But these contributions come at a cost. Time scarcity, financial strain and constant juggling between competing role demands have created a perfect storm for stress and declining wellbeing." Dr. Daniel Kiely from the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre

The report shows life satisfaction bottoms out between ages 40 and 44, reaching around seven out of ten before rebounding after 55. Satisfaction with free time falls by more than a point on the 1-10 scale between ages 30 and 45, the steepest decline across any wellbeing measure, with women experiencing far sharper drops than men.

Dr. Kiely said women in their 40s and 50s are spending around 12 more hours per week on housework and care, and experience 13 per cent more time stress than men. At age 48, one in ten women cares for both children and ageing parents - double the rate for men.

"Many are part of the 'sandwich generation,' caught between caring for children and aging parents while also maintaining paid work. The result is chronic time poverty that erodes both mental health and financial security," Dr Kiely said.

"Mental health among Australians in midlife has declined markedly over the past decade, with self-reported wellbeing scores dropping according to the SF-36, a standard survey that tracks physical and mental health.

"Suicide rates peak between ages 45 and 54, with men more than three times as likely as women to die by self-harm.

"Middle-aged Australians are often seen as reliable and resilient, the people others depend on but beneath that surface lies a pattern of growing strain. The pressures of work, care and finances combine to produce chronic stress and, in some cases, burnout."

Report co-author Senior Research Fellow Dr Abebe Hailemariam, also from the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre, said the report shows about one in three midlife Australians experience a major negative life event each year, with separation and financial hardship among the most damaging.

"Financial stress increases the likelihood of separation fourfold, while single parents - particularly women - report the lowest life satisfaction and highest rates of hardship," Dr Hailemariam said.

"Relationship breakdowns, financial strain and the unpaid care burden don't exist in isolation. They intersect in ways that shape people's lives for years and policy responses must reflect that complexity.

"The report also highlights a sharp decline in community engagement and social trust, with volunteering among Australians aged 35 to 55 falling from 60 per cent in 2010 to below 44 per cent in 2022. One in three people in this age group report rarely engaging in community activity.

"Work and family pressures are eroding the social fabric that once defined the middle years. Rebuilding connection through community programs, flexible work and social infrastructure is essential to sustaining wellbeing and civic participation."

Dr. Kiely said while incomes peak during the middle years, so do financial responsibilities, from mortgages to education costs and retirement savings. The gender pay gap remains wide at around 30 per cent, with men leaving their midlife years holding $100,000 more in superannuation than women.

"Many Australians appear comfortable on paper but feel constant financial pressure in reality," Dr Kiely said.

"Dual-income households with children face high living costs and single parents are at particular risk of poverty. We need to rethink financial supports to strengthen resilience during these years.

"The middle years are when Australians contribute the most - economically, socially and civically. Supporting them through this period is an investment in every generation.

"When the middle holds strong, the whole of society benefits."