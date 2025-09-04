Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and HSE•AG partner to revolutionize nucleic acid quantification and purification through liquid handling

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company and global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, is redefining nucleic acid quantification through a strategic collaboration with Hombrechtikon Systems Engineering•AG (HSE•AG), a Swiss provider of customized automation and engineering solutions for the life sciences and diagnostics sectors.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

This partnership updates and miniaturizes traditional nucleic acid quantification, powered by an automation-first approach that integrates high-throughput liquid handling directly into molecular biology workflows. By streamlining critical processes—from normalization to yield characterization—it bridges existing workflow gaps and empowers real-time, data-driven decision-making within a unified platform. Automated pipetting is seamlessly embedded as a functional extension of the system’s ecosystem, driving efficiency and precision at scale.

Integrating the HSE eviDense UV Photometer directly onto the deck of Biomek i-Series automated workstations from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences enables real-time absorbance measurements seamlessly within the liquid handling process to deliver faster, more efficient results while eliminating manual intervention. This technique precisely measures nucleic acid concentration and purity at 260/280 and 260/230 nanometer ratios. The non-destructive analysis allows valuable sample volume to be immediately recovered or advanced through the workflow based on user needs. Designed as a drop-in replacement, the instrument integrates effortlessly into established workflows and protocols, using proven methods to automate and close existing process gaps.

Time is the most critical facet in the laboratory today, and we’re always examining workflows to see how we can help laboratories achieve results faster with greater accuracy, This collaboration is a major step forward in advancing nucleic acid quantification. By enabling this workflow to be executed through a liquid handler, we’re uniquely able to help laboratories maximize walk-away time for both extraction and NGS library preparation, empowering researchers to get the answers they seek faster.” Ewan Grant, Senior Director of the Biotech Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

The partnership also simplifies fluorometric analysis of nucleic acid quantification, delivering results in as little as 20 minutes for 96 samples. By integrating the HSE eviFluor Duo microcuvette-based fluorometer on the deck of a Biomek i-Series Automated Workstation from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, laboratories gain access to a fully automated, end-to-end sample preparation solution. This system enables real-time data generation for immediate, decision-based pipetting—dramatically increasing speed and precision while eliminating manual, error-prone and time-consuming steps.

“The collaboration between Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and HSE marks a significant advancement in lab automation,” said Konstantin Lutze, Chief Technology Officer at HSE. “With the integration of the eviDense UV Photometer and the eviFluor Duo Fluorometer into the Biomek i5 and i7 workstations, both absorbance and fluorescence measurements are performed fully automatically within the liquid handling workflow. This enables highly efficient nucleic acid quantification while enhancing data integrity and measurement consistency. By eliminating manual interactions, the risk of user-induced errors is minimized. Together, we support laboratories in achieving greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability through fully integrated, automated workflows.”

These two innovations empower research laboratories to accelerate drug discovery, reduce manual workload, and improve data reliability across genomic workflows, bringing researchers one step closer to the answers that matter most. Product not intended or validated for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions.