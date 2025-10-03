Reimagine your workflows with INTEGRA’S $10,000 Future Lab Grant

INTEGRA BiosciencesOct 3 2025

INTEGRA Biosciences is giving scientists the chance to transform their workflows with its Future Lab Grant of $10,000 to spend on the company's cutting-edge pipetting and automation solutions.

One visionary lab will win the opportunity to co-create their dream set-up, using INTEGRA's wide range of innovative instruments, from ergonomic electronic pipettes and compact 96-channel plate fillers to accessible automation platforms designed to scale up experiments with ease and precision. In addition, the top 10 finalists will each receive a personalized product recommendation kit and an exclusive discount to help accelerate their 2026 goals.

To enter, participants need to complete INTEGRA's questionnaire, sharing their lab's biggest operational challenge and explaining how they would use INTEGRA's technology to overcome it. The deadline for entries is December 31st, 2025, with the winner announced in January 2026.

