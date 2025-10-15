Reaction automation software for the E-Series flow chemistry system

VapourtecOct 15 2025

The capabilities of the Vapourtec E-Series flow chemistry system can be increased with optional reaction automation software.

The software, developed with customer feedback, is compatible with touchscreen technology. It allows fully automated reactions to run unattended and provides the foundation for automated reaction optimization.

It also creates the opportunity for implementing machine learning algorithms through built-in support for OPC UA, the industry standard for automation.

The improvements include data logging; a schematic editor for defining experimental settings; and the ability to run one or multiple fully automated reaction conditions.

In addition, the interface allows for the integration of external equipment including additional pumps, reactors, recirculators and inline analytics.

The new software's data logging and graphing capability gives users the option to instantly choose which data sets to present and define the number of graphs displayed. The touchscreen allows intuitive real-time zooming of data axes."

Duncan Guthrie, Managing Director, Vapourtec

The software also provides an interface for process analytical technology (PAT). Performance can be further extended to increase the number of available pump channels with licence additions.

Launched in 2013, the E-Series is installed in over 350 labs globally including a recent installation at Imperial College (London). It features in over 270 peer-reviewed publications to date.

Vapourtec

Vapourtec

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
