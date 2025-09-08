Adjuvant chemo-immunotherapy may benefit patients with resected stage IB–IIIA NSCLC, trial suggests

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Association for the Study of Lung CancerSep 8 2025

Interim results from the NADIM ADJUVANT Phase III trial, led by the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP), suggest that adjuvant chemo-immunotherapy may reduce the risk of recurrence in patients with completely resected stage IB–IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) while maintaining an acceptable safety profile.

Despite complete surgical resection (R0), early-stage NSCLC carries a substantial risk of recurrence and remains a leading cause of cancer-related mortality.

The study, presented today at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), is the first randomized Phase III trial to examine chemo-immunotherapy in the adjuvant setting, building on perioperative evidence from the earlier NADIM and NADIM II studies.

Between January 2021 and December 2022, 206 patients from 30 hospitals across Spain were randomized 1:1 to receive either adjuvant chemotherapy (carboplatin AUC5 plus paclitaxel 200 mg/m² every 3 weeks for 4 cycles) followed by observation (control arm) or the same chemotherapy plus nivolumab 360 mg every 3 weeks for 4 cycles, followed by maintenance nivolumab 480 mg every 4 weeks for 6 cycles (experimental arm). The primary endpoint was disease-free survival (DFS); secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS) and safety. Minimal residual disease (MRD) was assessed using circulating tumor DNA (Guardant Reveal).

Mariano Provencio, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, reported that median DFS was not reached in either arm after a median follow-up of 34 months and the DFS first quartile was 30.98 months (experimental) vs. 17.01 months (control). The three-year relapse rate was 26.7% (experimental) vs. 40.1% (control).

Dr. Provencio also reported that the postoperative MRD associated with significantly worse DFS in the experimental arm (HR = 5.7, p = 0.045) and grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse events: 26.2% (experimental) vs. 14.5% (control) during adjuvant phase.

The interim results of NADIM ADJUVANT suggest that adding nivolumab to adjuvant chemotherapy can reduce recurrence risk and may offer meaningful clinical benefit for patients with completely resected stage IB–IIIA NSCLC. Further follow-up will be essential to confirm long-term efficacy."

Mariano Provencio, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda

Source:

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunotherapy replaces surgery for early-stage dMMR cancers in landmark study
New drug dismantles cancer cell powerhouse to halt tumor growth
How hydrogels are shaping the future of targeted cancer drug delivery
Eating more animal protein may slightly lower cancer mortality
Hydrogels could be key to safer, smarter cancer drug delivery
Certain dietary fats found to trigger hard-to-treat asthma in children
Early allergen introduction reduces childhood food allergy risk
Nasal antibody spray shields mice from pollen-triggered allergies and asthma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stress in mothers causes eczema in newborn mice through immune cell changes