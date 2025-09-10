Nanobody-based strategy targets survivin to weaken cancer cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Duisburg-EssenSep 10 2025

Cancer cells have many strategies for resisting therapy. One such strategy is survivin, a protein that drives the division of diseased cells and prevents them from dying. It is found in large quantities in almost all tumors, but is difficult to target with conventional drugs.

Enter a new project led by Prof. Dr. Shirley Knauer from the Faculty of Biology at the University of Duisburg-Essen: she and her team are developing bespoke small antibody fragments, known as nanobodies, which recognize survivin with great selectivity. Because they are smaller and more stable than conventional antibodies, they can reach structures that are virtually inaccessible to other active substances.

The project combines molecular biology, biochemistry and structural biology approaches. The researchers couple the nanobodies to a degradation signal, prompting the cell's own machinery to break down survivin - a strategy known as targeted protein degradation using PROTACs (Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras). In simple terms, the nanobody binds to survivin, which causes the protein to lose its function and be directed to an enzyme complex that breaks it down. This causes the cancer cell to lose an important protective mechanism.

The researchers hope that this will make tumors more responsive to conventional therapies and open up new treatment possibilities. In addition, the modular structure of their method means that it could be transferred to other target proteins in the future.

Our approach therefore offers great potential for personalized cancer medicine. The funding will enable us to further develop this promising therapeutic platform."

Prof. Dr. Shirley Knauer, Faculty of Biology, University of Duisburg-Essen

Source:

University of Duisburg-Essen

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Colorectal cancer identified by its unique microbial fingerprint
NYU Langone strengthens world-leading GI cancer program with renowned leaders
Smoking fuels pancreatic cancer growth through immune suppression
Cancer cells found to use ketones as alternate fuel for growth
Oncolytic viruses integrated with immunotherapy for next-generation cancer treatment
Older patients eligible for surgery can benefit from lung cancer screening programs
Targeting metabolic reprogramming to overcome immune suppression in head and neck cancer
Sugar-coated nanoparticles offer new hope for treating triple-negative breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New tool can predict where deadly brain cancer might reappear