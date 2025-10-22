Oral targeted therapy shrinks tumors in over 70% of patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer CenterOct 22 2025

The oral targeted therapy sevabertinib led to tumor reduction and manageable side effects in patients with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to data from a trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. 

The Phase I/II SOHO-01 clinical trial found that over 70% of the patients studied saw their tumors shrink or disappear. The results were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented concurrently at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 (Abstract LBA75) by principal investigator Xiuning Le, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology.

Why is the SOHO-01 study important?

While platinum-based chemotherapy and, in some cases, immunotherapy are the standard first-line treatments for patients with advanced HER2-mutant NSCLC, opportunities remain to improve outcomes and minimize toxicity with new targeted therapies. 

One such therapy, trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for patients who have already been treated. However, this treatment comes with health risks, including interstitial lung disease (ILD). 

The trial results suggest sevabertinib, a reversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed by Bayer – targeting mutant HER2 while avoiding effects on normal EGFR – may be a safe and effective option for this patient group. 

For patients with HER2-mutant lung cancer, treatment options have historically been limited and outcomes suboptimal. FDA approval of sevabertinib would introduce another targeted therapy option, one that precisely targets this mutation. This drug has demonstrated meaningful clinical activity with a manageable safety profile, representing a significant advance in the care of this challenging disease."

Xiuning Le, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology

What are the key findings of the Phase I/II SOHO-01 trial?

The open-label, multicenter SOHO-01 study enrolled 209 patients with advanced NSCLC driven by EGFR or HER2 into three different cohorts, each receiving 20 mg. of sevabertinib twice a day. Cohort D included 81 patients who had received prior therapy not targeted to HER2; Cohort E included 55 patients who had received HER2-targeted ADCs; and Cohort F enrolled 73 patients who had not received prior therapies. 

The results demonstrated sevabertinib reduced tumor activity in patients both naïve to and previously treated with HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugates. Diarrhea was the most common side effect, and no ILD was reported.

Related Stories

Of the subgroups, Cohort D patients had a response rate of 70.5%, with a median time of 8.3 months before their cancer progressed. Encouragingly, similar results were seen across different patient cohorts, no matter which treatments they'd had before or whether their cancer had spread to the brain.

Is sevabertinib currently approved for use in NSCLC patients? 

In May 2025, sevabertinib was granted priority review for accelerated approval by the FDA. This came after it received the FDA's 2024 Breakthrough Therapy designation. The results of SOHO-01 support the New Drug Approval (NDA) submitted to the FDA.

Source:

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Journal reference:

Le, X., et al. (2025). Sevabertinib in Advanced HER2 -Mutant Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer. New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/nejmoa2511065

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Osimertinib plus chemotherapy improves survival in EGFR-mutated lung cancer
New research aims to develop targeted therapy for hard-to-treat osteosarcoma
Targeted therapy combination shows superior outcomes in advanced kidney cancer
Oral combination regimen improves survival in ER-positive HER-2-negative breast cancer
Fatty acids found to be a primary driver of triple-negative tumor growth
CRATERs identified as key sites for T cell-mediated tumor destruction
Why doctors and patients in Italy still rely on oral corticosteroids for asthma
New AI-driven approach identifies treatments to reprogram and destroy cancer stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New personalized therapy boosts tamoxifen effectiveness in breast cancer patients