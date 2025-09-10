Precision nutrition offers new pathways to slow biological aging

Diet doesn't just fuel the body, it sends molecular signals that can slow down or speed up biological aging, according to a new perspective in npj Aging (Nature Portfolio). The authors explain that biological age, a measure of functional health, can diverge sharply from chronological age and that targeted nutritional and lifestyle choices can bend the trajectory toward healthier aging.

Nutrition is one of the strongest levers we have to influence the rate of biological aging and resilience against chronic disease. Our goal is to move from 'one-size-fits-all' advice to targeted dietary strategies that measurably shift biological age." Professor Carsten Carlberg, University of Eastern Finland

Bending the aging curve

Summing up recent research, the authors propose that lifestyle choices like diet, physical activity, sleep and social engagement can bend the aging curve - enabling optimal aging. People aging optimally maintain a biological age younger than their chronological age, while unhealthy habits accelerate aging and heighten disease risk.

Food contains thousands of bioactive compounds that act as molecular signals and, according to the authors, could be specifically harnessed to modulate biological age. However, there is still a vast amount of "Nutrition Dark Matter" - more than 139,000 compounds that remain largely uncharacterized but may regulate key aging pathways.

Biological age can be tracked using aging clocks - computational biomarker models based on epigenetic, proteomic or microbiome data. The article compares the applicability of different aging clocks in healthy aging research. For example, risk-predictive clocks like GrimAge can help identify and monitor interventions to slow aging.

Whole diets still win - the gut microbiome is the target

Research has shown that long-term adherence to plant-rich healthy eating patterns such as the Mediterranean diet and the AHEI and DASH diets can up to double the odds of aging healthily, preserving cognitive, physical and mental function into older age.

The article highlights the gut microbiome as a central target of dietary interventions to slow down aging. Diet strongly shapes the gut microbiome, which in turn modulates inflammation, circadian rhythms and immune resilience, offering multiple levers for precision nutrition interventions.

"Think of this as precision geroprevention," adds Carlberg. "With validated biomarkers and pragmatic policies, we can guide everyday food choices that keep biological age below chronological age for longer."

Call to action for healthy aging

The authors point out that with aging populations worldwide, preventive approaches are urgent. To translate the recent advances in research and technology into meaningful change, they call for action in several areas. These include:

Validation and standardization of aging biomarkers,

Mapping the food-derived bioactive compounds and their targets to uncover new dietary modulators, and

Building cross-sector partnerships to bring precision nutrition from the lab into clinics, communities and public health policies.

The article also highlights the work of the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium and the EIT Food Healthy aging Think & Do Tank in advancing healthy aging research and its translation towards clinical practice.