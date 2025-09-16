Can high-protein supplements improve cancer recovery?

New evidence reveals that protein-rich oral supplements can support cancer recovery with fewer complications and shorter hospital stays, offering hope for better supportive care.

woman lying in bed and holding pills with glass of water in hospitalStudy: High-protein oral nutritional supplement use in patients with cancer reduces complications and length of hospital stay: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Image credit: LightField Studios/Shutterstock.com

A recent systematic review and meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Nutrition highlighted the potential use of high-protein oral nutritional supplements in reducing clinical complications and length of hospital stay in cancer patients. However, the review noted variability in the certainty of evidence and patient populations studied.

Background

Cancer is a leading cause of mortality worldwide, posing significant challenges to the healthcare systems. Malnutrition, or poor nutrition, is one of the major challenges that cancer patients experience throughout the disease course. Malnutrition can reduce treatment effectiveness, negatively affect clinical outcomes, and increase disease severity in cancer patients.

Some estimates suggest that malnutrition may contribute to around 20% of cancer-related deaths, although figures vary depending on cancer type and stage. High metabolic demands of cancer together with adverse side-effects of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery significantly reduce appetite and dietary intakes in cancer patients, which collectively result in malnutrition, weight loss, and functional impairments.

Multi-nutrient oral nutritional supplements and dietary advice are often recommended to cancer patients to optimize nutritional intake and reduce malnutrition risk. Many studies have highlighted the clinical benefits of these supplements in various cancer patients.

Cancer therapy-related metabolic derangements often increase protein requirements in cancer patients. However, inadequate protein intake due to reduced appetite in these patients often leads to protein loss, muscle mass decline, impaired tissue repair, and suppressed immune functions. High-protein oral nutritional supplements are particularly recommended for cancer patients to counteract these deficits.

In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the researchers thoroughly analyzed existing literature on the effect of high-protein oral nutritional supplements on clinical outcomes in cancer patients.

Study design

The researchers conducted systematic literature screening to identify randomized controlled trials that investigated the effect of high-protein oral nutritional supplements (≥20% energy from protein) on nutritional, clinical, and functional outcomes in cancer patients, including complications, length of hospital stay, readmissions to hospital, and mortality.

Related Stories

The screening included 29 studies in the systematic review and 19 studies in the meta-analysis. The studies included 2,279 patients with gastrointestinal, lung, head and neck, liver, breast, and mixed cancers across hospital and community settings, who were undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiotherapy.

Key findings

The systematic review and meta-analysis findings revealed that high-protein oral nutritional supplements can significantly reduce both infectious and non-infectious complications and post-operative and treatment-related complications in cancer patients. The observed reduction of complications was similar for supplements with and without omega-3 fatty acids.

The meta-analysis also indicated that treating 12 cancer patients with supplements would prevent one additional complication compared to control patients receiving routine care.

The meta-analysis of studies that investigated the effect of supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids mainly included patients with gastrointestinal cancers with a range of nutritional statuses undergoing surgery. The interventions ranged from very short pre-operative durations (five days) in patients undergoing surgery to extended community-based nutritional support during cancer therapy (up to one year) as clinically indicated. The majority of these studies reported the impact of supplements on surgical and post-operative complications, except for one study that reported treatment-related toxicities. 

On the other hand, the meta-analysis of studies using supplements without omega-3 included various cancer patients with different nutritional statuses across hospital and community settings. These studies focused on a range of complications, including chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-related toxicities, as well as post-operative infectious and non-infectious complications.

The difference in cancer types, treatments, settings, and nutritional status of included patients is a critical factor that can potentially influence the interpretation and generalizability of findings. However, the findings support the broader utility of high-protein oral nutritional supplements.

Regarding healthcare use, the meta-analysis revealed that intake of high-protein oral nutritional supplements is associated with a significant reduction in hospital stay duration, which may be attributed to decreased perioperative complications and faster recovery.

Specifically, it was observed that pre- and post-operative supplement use is associated with a significant reduction in hospital stay in patients with colorectal cancer, regardless of initial nutritional status, with some evidence suggesting this may lower treatment costs. However, formal economic evaluation was not a central focus of the review.

In this meta-analysis, no significant impact of supplement use was observed on hospital readmissions, possibly due to the short intervention period in patients undergoing surgery. Several other factors may also influence hospital readmission, including existing health conditions, post-discharge care, and adherence to nutritional recommendations. Further research is needed to explore whether longer intervention periods with high-protein oral nutritional supplements benefit hospital readmission.

Similarly, the meta-analysis found no significant impact of supplement use on mortality. The authors emphasized that evidence for survival outcomes was limited, with one small study reporting higher one-year survival benefits associated with omega-3-enriched supplements in pancreatic cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.  

The benefits of high-protein supplements observed in this systematic review and meta-analysis may be associated with the intake of energy, protein, and other key nutrients that help preserve or restore body reserves, such as body weight and muscle mass. These factors can potentially improve patients' ability to tolerate side effects associated with surgery and cancer therapies.

Furthermore, macronutrients and micronutrients in these supplements can potentially improve wound healing and tissue regeneration and modulate inflammatory and immune responses. However, the review cautions that mechanisms were not the primary focus of the analysis.

Given the observed clinical benefits of consuming high-protein supplements, the researchers highlight the need for further research with robust controlled designs and greater standardization of patient groups, cancer treatment regimens, and nutritional interventions to more conclusively understand these associations and enable practice recommendations.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, September 16). Can high-protein supplements improve cancer recovery?. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 16, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250916/Can-high-protein-supplements-improve-cancer-recovery.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Can high-protein supplements improve cancer recovery?". News-Medical. 16 September 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250916/Can-high-protein-supplements-improve-cancer-recovery.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Can high-protein supplements improve cancer recovery?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250916/Can-high-protein-supplements-improve-cancer-recovery.aspx. (accessed September 16, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Can high-protein supplements improve cancer recovery?. News-Medical, viewed 16 September 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250916/Can-high-protein-supplements-improve-cancer-recovery.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Persistent COVID-19 in the intestines may drive inflammation in cancer patients
Lung tumors rewire immune cells in the bone marrow before they reach cancer sites
City of Hope launches innovative national clinical trials model to expand access to cancer treatments
New tool helps identify risky medications for older cancer patients
‘Rogue’ DNA rings identified as drivers of aggressive brain cancer
RAB26 identified as a critical regulator of prostate cancer aggressiveness
New method reveals how mitochondrial DNA mutations influence cancer growth
IFITM3 found to be critical regulator of immunotherapy sensitivity in small cell lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Repurposed diabetes drugs boost CAR T therapy effectiveness in bladder cancer