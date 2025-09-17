INTEGRA exceeds environmental targets, pioneering sustainable science

INTEGRA BiosciencesSep 17 2025

INTEGRA Biosciences is part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a scheme that provides independent assessment and approval of companies' carbon-reduction targets according to 3 scopes. The latest report shows that INTEGRA has already reduced its scope 1 (direct) and scope 2 (from the production of purchased energy) emissions by 57 percent - well ahead of schedule - and is on track to achieve all of its ambitious green goals.

Reductions in INTEGRA's scope 1 and 2 emissions from 2021 to 2024.

INTEGRA corporate emissions reduction targets were approved by the SBTi in 2023, and the 2024 annual report detailing INTEGRA's progress towards its targets has recently been released by the myclimate foundation. The results show that INTEGRA reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 57 percent between 2021 and 2024, surpassing the target that the company originally set for 2031. It's also on track to reach its scope 3 target - for all other indirect emissions within the supply chain, both upstream and downstream - having already reduced these emissions by 28 percent by the end of 2024.

However, this good news won't stop INTEGRA from implementing additional measures to further reduce its environmental impact! The company's remaining emissions hotspots are product materials and transport, and INTEGRA is already working on many more green initiatives to meet its sustainability goals.

