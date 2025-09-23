Atelerix signs agreement with CliniSciences to broaden access to cryo-free preservation solutions across Europe and North Africa

Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionizing cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced it has entered into a new distribution agreement with CliniSciences, a leading European player in the distribution and development of solutions for research and diagnostics. Expanding on Atelerix's global operational scale-up1,2, the large territory, non-exclusive distribution agreement marks the Company's continued success in addressing the growing demand for its suite of non-cryogenic cell preservation solutions, as well as enabling penetration into the rapidly growing North African life sciences market.

CliniSciences is a recognized distributor for the life science research and diagnostics sector, specializing in reagents and instruments for immunology, cell biology and molecular biology. The team has extensive experience connecting manufacturers of quality research and in vitro diagnostic products with researchers across Europe and are deeply embedded in biopharma and academic purchasing systems. Through the agreement, Atelerix will strengthen its distribution and technical support channels across Europe and establish a presence in North Africa, significantly bolstering its customer base via CliniSciences' reputable network.

Atelerix is pursuing an ambitious commercial strategy to proactively address market requirements for high-quality, temperature-sensitive products. The Company's patented hydrogel-based solutions for preserving cell and tissue viability address critical challenges in the transport of temperature-sensitive biological samples without the need for cryopreservation, which is associated with complicated shipping and handling protocols, high waste and energy consumption, and loss of cell viability.

Europe is one of the world's largest markets in life science research. Atelerix's patented hydrogels offer a unique approach to cell preservation and the transport of other temperature-sensitive biological substances to address obstacles in the logistics supply chain. We're pleased to enter into this new partnership with Atelerix, which will allow us to bring these innovative cell preservation solutions to our customers, and let them focus on what is most important to them - advancing ground-breaking research." Wilfried Gay, Scientific Manager, CliniSciences

Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix, added: "With its established customer base and extensive team of technical experts across the continent, CliniSciences was the obvious choice of partner to expand our operations in Europe and enter the burgeoning North African life science market. Together, we are not only strengthening our presence in these key regions but also removing barriers to adoption - making it simpler for companies worldwide to access our products and integrate them into their own supply chain. Myself and the team look forward to working with CliniSciences to maximize value for customers, ensure our mutual success, and enable effective support for global markets."