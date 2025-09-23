Study provides new insights into the mechanisms of fetal membrane healing

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ElsevierSep 23 2025

When a pregnant woman's water breaks too early, it often leads to preterm birth, with no effective method to prevent or treat it. Researchers have discovered that the lipid molecule prostacyclin plays a key role in the repair of fetal membrane rupture. The findings from a novel study in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier, provide new insights into the mechanisms of fetal membrane healing and may open avenues for the development of therapeutic strategies to enhance membrane repair and prevent preterm birth.

Preterm birth is a major challenge in obstetrics, and it poses both medical and social problems. Infants born preterm have a significantly higher risk of perinatal mortality and morbidity."

Haruta Mogami, MD, PhD, lead investigator, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine

Preterm prelabor rupture of membranes (pPROM) is one of the leading causes of preterm birth, occurring in approximately 1% of all pregnancies, and 25% to 30% of preterm births follow pPROM. Although spontaneous healing of fetal membranes is rare and occasionally observed in clinical settings, the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. The current research investigated the mechanisms of repair and regeneration of ruptured fetal membranes to address this gap in clinical care, focusing on the role of prostaglandins—a family of hormone-like substances—and prostacyclin, a specific member of this family known to relax blood vessels and prevent clotting.

Using a mouse model of fetal membrane rupture, investigators examined the molecular and cellular responses at the rupture site, with a focus on prostaglandin signaling.

The most significant finding is that prostacyclin signaling through the prostacyclin receptor (IP) plays a crucial role in the repair of fetal membranes by promoting healing through the proliferation and migration of amnion mesenchymal cells.

Other key findings include: 

  • In ruptured membranes, genes responsible for activating prostaglandin signaling and prostacyclin itself were significantly elevated at the site of the tear.
  • The number of amnion mesenchymal (repair) cells at the rupture site increased as well as the enzymes creating prostacyclin.
  • Pharmacological inhibition of the prostacyclin receptor (IP) impaired the repair of the amnion and led to reduced proliferation of amnion mesenchymal cells.
  • When the repair signal was activated again via treatment with an IP receptor agonist, it led to partially rescued membrane repair.
  • IP-deficient mouse fetuses exhibited compromised membrane healing and significantly fewer proliferating mesenchymal cells at the rupture site compared to wild-type controls.
  • Complementary in vitro experiments with cultured human amnion mesenchymal cells demonstrated that IP activation enhanced both proliferation and migration of these cells, while IP antagonism had inhibitory effects, confirming the same repair mechanism exists in humans.

Related Stories

"We used to think that prostaglandins were only involved in inducing uterine contraction and cervical ripening during pregnancy. In this study, we clarified that prostacyclin not only relaxes the myometrium and maintains pregnancy but—when locally synthesized at the ruptured amnion—it also helps the wound heal," notes lead author Masahito Takakura, MD, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine.

Dr. Mogami concludes, "We were surprised to find that among various prostaglandins, only prostacyclin was specifically upregulated at the rupture site, highlighting a more selective and targeted role than we had expected. This discovery provides new insight into the mechanisms of fetal membrane healing, which could eventually lead to new therapeutic strategies for managing pPROM and reducing the risk of preterm birth and infant mortality."

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

Takakura, M., et al. (2025). Prostacyclin Assists in the Repair of Ruptured Amnions through the Proliferation and Migration of Amnion Mesenchymal Cells. The American Journal of Pathology. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajpath.2025.06.002

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Glycan mapping reveals what keeps the vaginal microbiome healthy
Blocking a single gene disrupts vitamin D metabolism and cancer pathways in new cell study
Curcumin activates SIRT3 to protect bone structure in diabetic mice
How innovation in dried blood spot testing is transforming neurological disease monitoring
The Proteoform Puzzle: Unlocking the Next Frontier
Probiotic bacteria found to reshape cell behavior in vitro
Do omega-3 supplements boost athletic performance?
Advancing GPCR drug discovery with fragment screening using GCI technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How a single gene reshapes pain perception through polyamine signaling