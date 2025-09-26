Essential oil compounds from Plectranthus neochilus show strong antidiabetic potential

FAR Publishing LimitedSep 26 2025

A groundbreaking study published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Analysis has uncovered the potential of essential oil compounds from the Plectranthus neochilus plant to serve as effective antidiabetic agents. The research, conducted by Hamadou Mamoudou and colleagues, utilized molecular docking and pharmacological analysis to evaluate the interaction of these compounds with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4), a crucial enzyme in type 2 diabetes management.

The study identified citronellyl butyrate as the compound with the highest binding affinity to DPP-4, indicating strong inhibitory potential. Other promising compounds include citronellol, citronellyl formate, and linalool. These findings suggest that Plectranthus neochilus essential oil compounds could offer a natural and effective alternative to current antidiabetic medications, which often come with high costs and adverse effects.

The binding affinity of citronellyl butyrate to DPP-4 is comparable to that of known antidiabetic drugs like vildagliptin. This suggests that these natural compounds could be highly effective in enhancing incretin levels and improving glycemic control."

Hamadou Mamoudou, lead author of the study

The research also highlighted the favorable pharmacokinetic properties of these compounds, such as high gastrointestinal absorption and blood-brain barrier permeability. These attributes, combined with their low toxicity profiles, make them promising candidates for further development as antidiabetic treatments.

Future studies will focus on in vivo validation and exploring the mechanisms underlying the bioactivity of these compounds. The potential for these natural compounds to be integrated into existing treatments or used in combination therapies offers a new direction in the fight against type 2 diabetes.

Journal reference:

Mamoudou, H., et al. (2025). Computational investigation of Plectranthus neochilus essential oil phytochemicals interaction with dipeptidyl peptidase 4: A potential avenue for antidiabetic drug discovery. Current Pharmaceutical Analysis. doi.org/10.1016/j.cpan.2025.03.002

