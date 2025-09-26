Rising misuse of over-the-counter antihistamines puts teens at serious health risk

American Academy of PediatricsSep 26 2025

Adolescents and young adults are misusing common over-the-counter antihistamines, putting them at risk of severe health outcomes including heart arrythmias, seizures or death, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference & Exhibition at the Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 26-30. 

Noelia Swymeler, study author and pediatric resident physician at the University of Oklahoma at Tulsa School of Community Medicine, said trends such as the "Benadryl Challenge" circulating on social media are fueling the rise in these dangerous activities. 

Her abstract, "Toxic Trends: The Hallucinatory Appeal of the TikTok Benadryl Challenge," states that the 2020 TikTok challenge encouraged viewers to ingest high doses of over-the-counter allergy medicine containing diphenhydramine, which has sedating effects. Teens fight the drowsiness the medication causes in order to experience a high and hallucinations. 

The fact that we continue to see spikes in harmful diphenhydramine use years after the challenge first went viral shows just how powerful and dangerous social media trends can be."

Noelia Swymeler, study author and pediatric resident physician, University of Oklahoma at Tulsa School of Community Medicine

Diphenhydramine is a first-generation antihistamine that, when misused, can cause severe toxicity, including arrhythmias, seizures, coma, and death. 

Research authors urge parents, healthcare professionals, and social media companies to be on the alert for dangerous video challenges because the information remains accessible online long after their initiation. Authors advise families to ensure medications are safely stored away to prevent misuse. 

"This research highlights the need for better education, stronger safeguards, and continued awareness to prevent teens from being harmed by medications they can easily find in their own homes," Swymeler said. 

The authors did not receive financial support for this research. 

Source:

American Academy of Pediatrics

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

