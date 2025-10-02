The World Vaccine Congress heads to Amsterdam, where it will draw experts and leaders from science, academia, start-ups, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies making this event Europe’s most attractive R&D conference

Industry leaders and experts from across the globe will meet in Amsterdam to discuss advancements in research and development processes within the evolving vaccine industry. The event will address 12 important and varied tracks within the breadth of this ever-growing field.

The line-up of speakers includes representatives from world-leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, Sanofi, and BioNTech. However, the Congress attracts a plethora of industries, with further additions from senior academics, and leaders from government, foundations, and national programmes. The event provides its attendees with a holistic approach to the industry’s deeper progression.

The congress proves to be a great success year in and year out, receiving glowing accolades including a recommendation from Hippocampus Pharma: “It is always the best conference there is in Europe for the sector.” The event is additionally versatile, which appealed to the Afrigen Biologics team who expressed it had “Great diversity and breadth...a well organised event, rich in learning and networking.” As well as educative opportunities, the Congress presents businesses with the chance to identify and develop new partnerships. A Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network employee stressed it was a “great opportunity to meet various sponsoring organizations and vendors under one roof.”

Content highlights for this year will include a keynote panel led by Wolfgang Phillip, Chief Science Officer and European Commission Senior Representative from the World Health Organisation along with a senior figure at the UK Health Security Agency, which explores global preparedness and the development of more resilient systems. Sustainability is high on the agenda with SPI Pharma exploring opportunities for sustainable vaccine development supplies later in the event.

The four-day event at the RAI Conference Centre features over 2,500 attendees, 280 speakers, 150 exhibitors, and a growing selection of the industry’s most disruptive start-ups. As the largest and most established European meeting on vaccine R&D, the Congress has it all! Furthermore, this event provides fantastic networking opportunities with other industry leading experts to broaden your horizons in the ever-changing industry.

About The World Vaccine Congress:

The World Vaccine Congress is an award-winning series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown to become the largest and most established vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe since 2000. If you are involved in vaccines, or new to them since the pandemic, this is the​ most important meeting you will be part of in 2024.

To find out more, please click here: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-europe/index.stm?utm_source=partners&utm_medium=newsmedical&utm_campaign=part&trc=part