Second World Congress to spotlight the science behind mitochondrial biology and microbiome research

The Second World Congress on Targeting Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) is scheduled for 15–16 October 2025 in Valencia, Spain. This landmark event, co-organized by the World Mitochondria Society and the International Society of Microbiota, will spotlight the rapidly evolving science where mitochondrial biology and microbiome research intersect via extracellular vesicles.

Under the theme "Bridging Two Frontiers: Mitochondria & Microbiota", this edition aims to accelerate scientific discovery and clinical translation by bringing together world leaders in EV biology, mitochondrial medicine, microbiota research, and biotechnology.

Extracellular vesicles are increasingly recognized as core messengers in intercellular communication and hold immense therapeutic promise. EVs can transport nucleic acids, proteins, lipids, and even mitochondrial components, enabling remote modulation of cellular states.

"Extracellular vesicles are rewriting how we think about communication inside the human body," says Dr. Marvin Edeas, President of the Mitochondria & Microbiota Task Force and Chairman of the Scientific Committee., "they act almost like molecular SMS messages, shuttling proteins, genetic material and even fragments of mitochondria between cells and organs. Until recently, we thought they were cellular debris, but now we know they form a hidden network that shapes immunity, metabolism, brain function and aging itself.

The truth is, we still don't know why cells evolved this system or how they decide what to send. Unlocking that code could change medicine: EVs may become both powerful biomarkers for early disease detection and natural delivery vehicles for precision therapies. We are only at the beginning of decoding this invisible language of life stated Marvin Edeas.

Key scientific themes & highlights

Cross-talk Between Mitochondria & EVs: How EVs carry mitochondrial components, influence bioenergetics, and modulate cellular stress responses.

Microbiota-Derived EVs in Systemic Health: Exploration of microbial vesicles as mediators of gut–brain, gut–liver, and immune signaling.

Clinical & Translational Applications: Sessions on engineered EV therapeutics, biomarker discovery, and regulatory challenges in bringing EV technologies from bench to bedside.

Featured program & speakers

The two-day program encompasses keynote lectures, thematic sessions, panel discussions, and a dedicated Start-up / Industry & Investor Showcase.

Additionally, the program includes sessions on oxidative stress, retinal and metabolic diseases, microbial EVs in inflammation, diet-derived vesicles, and more.

• Registration & Program Details are available online at targeting-exosomes.com

Media, press, and institutional representatives are invited to attend. For interview requests, speaker bios, or additional materials, please contact info[at]targeting-exosomes.com