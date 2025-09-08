Mushrooms deliver nutrition medicine and sustainability solutions in one package

Mushrooms offer exceptional nutritional value and potent therapeutic compounds that combat chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. Their applications extend beyond medicine to sustainable industries, including bioremediation, biofuels, and the development of functional food innovations.

Review: Harnessing the Nutritional Value, Therapeutic Applications, and Environmental Impact of Mushrooms. Image Credit: Olena Rudo / Shutterstock

A recent review published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition explored the bioactive compounds, nutritional value, therapeutic properties, health benefits, and diverse environmental applications of mushrooms.

Wild mushrooms pack more vitamin D punch than farmed varieties – sunlight exposure naturally ramps up their levels, while commercial growers sometimes use UV lamps to boost this nutrient in cultivated types.

Mushrooms are well known for their culinary diversity and nutritional value. Traditionally used for disease prevention and maintaining health, mushrooms are now studied as mini-pharmaceutical factories, capable of producing compounds with unique properties. In the present study, researchers explored the bioactive compounds and nutritional value of mushrooms, emphasizing their potential therapeutic uses, health benefits, and applications in functional foods, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and environmental bioremediation.

Bioactive compounds in mushrooms

Mushrooms contain terpenoids, tannins, polyphenols, flavonoids, and alkaloids. Alkaloids exhibit potential psychoactive and analgesic effects, flavonoids support cardiovascular health, and tannins exert antimicrobial effects. Further, terpenoids possess anti-inflammatory properties, and polyphenols have been recognized to decrease chronic disease risk. Mushrooms contain lectins and enzymes that enhance immune responses and cell signaling. Mushroom bioactive compounds have shown promise as dietary supplements in the prevention and treatment of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). The bioactive metabolites in mushrooms also play a vital role in biotechnological processes, such as fermentation and extraction.

Mushrooms as food sources

Feeding cattle spent mushroom substrate cuts feed costs significantly, turning waste into protein-rich nutrition that improves livestock digestion – though transport expenses can offset savings.

Carbohydrates account for 50% to 65% of the composition of mushrooms. Mushrooms contain high- and low-molecular weight carbohydrates, including glucose, fructose, sucrose, mannitol, pectin, glycogen, raffinose, and xylose. Mushroom polysaccharides, mainly β-glucans (which, alongside chitin, comprise 80–90% of their insoluble fiber fraction), improve immune function by stimulating natural killer cells, macrophages, and T lymphocytes. Mushrooms are also rich in protein (18–37% dry weight, species-dependent), containing all essential amino acids and also rare non-essential amino acids such as γ-aminobutyric acid. As high-protein foods, mushrooms are second only to animal products and can effectively support overall health, muscle growth, and tissue repair. Mushrooms also contain essential fatty acids; monounsaturated fatty acids, including oleic acid, help decrease cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease. Polyunsaturated fatty acids, including omega-6 and omega-3 (notably linoleic acid), are vital for normal body functions and support heart and brain health. Notably, they exhibit a ~2:1 ratio of unsaturated to saturated fatty acids.

Additionally, mushrooms are rich in high-quality fiber. Soluble fibers, such as pectin and β-glucans, form gel-like substances that trap bile acids and cholesterol, preventing their absorption into the bloodstream and helping to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and total cholesterol levels. Insoluble fibers, such as lignin, chitin, and cellulose, provide structural support and help maintain digestive health. They are also rich sources of B vitamins (especially niacin and B12 [0.32–0.65mg/g in fresh mushrooms]—uncommon in plant-based foods), vitamin D2 (particularly in wild/UV-exposed varieties), and minerals like potassium, phosphorus, selenium, and copper—though they may bioaccumulate heavy metals from polluted environments.

Applications in medicine

Psilocybin mushrooms show real promise in easing depression – early clinical work suggests compounds like those in Psilocybe cubensis could reshape mental health therapy when administered carefully.

Mushrooms are valuable functional foods with therapeutic properties. They exhibit diverse medicinal properties, including anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, antioxidant, immunomodulatory, hepatoprotective, neuroprotective, and cardiovascular protective effects. Lepista, Ganoderma, and Boletus species, as well as Lentinula edodes, have been shown to be effective against both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria. Potent anti-influenza virus activity has also been observed with Phellinus linteus extracts. Furthermore, extracts of Morchella esculenta mycelium have been shown to inhibit inflammation in rats, and extracts of Ganoderma lucidum have demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects in mouse models of chronic inflammation. AndoSan™, an extract made from basidiomycetes mushrooms (Agaricus blazei), has shown promise in managing inflammatory bowel diseases (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease) and has also been reported to improve clinical symptoms and quality of life for patients. Clinical trials have demonstrated neurocognitive improvements with Hericium erinaceus and a reduction in cancer mortality with Antrodia cinnamomea.

Polysaccharides extracted from Suillellus luridus petioles, fruiting bodies, and caps have demonstrated anti-diabetic effects, including weight loss, enhanced antioxidant activity, and increased insulin levels, in mice with diabetes. Additionally, polysaccharides from Cordyceps taii have demonstrated hypoglycemic and anti-diabetic properties in mice, resulting in weight gain and improved diabetic nephropathy, respectively. Pleurotus eryngii, Dictyophora indusiata, and Ganoderma applanatum polysaccharides show significant anti-obesity effects by modulating lipid metabolism.

Anti-cancer compounds have been identified in mushrooms, including Albatrellus confluens, Auricularia polytricha, Coprinus atramentarius, G. lucidum, and Inonotus obliquus. These compounds have been effective against human gastric, ovarian, colon, kidney, breast, leukemia, and lung cancer cell lines. Additionally, Agrocybe aegerita inhibited angiogenesis, a vital process in tumor growth, by reducing the production of basic fibroblast growth factor and vascular endothelial growth factor. Psilocybin from Psilocybe species shows antidepressant potential in psychotherapy.

Environmental and industrial applications

Mushrooms quietly capture heavy metals from polluted soil – a double-edged sword making them powerful cleanup tools in contaminated areas, but risky if harvested near industrial zones.

Mushroom bioactive compounds are utilized in cosmetic products for skin lightening and anti-aging, primarily due to their ability to inhibit tyrosinase. Research suggests that mushroom extracts offer remarkable cosmetic benefits, including the reduction of wrinkles, pigmentation, and signs of aging. Matsutake mycelium extract helps reduce elastin breakdown, wrinkle formation, and elastase activity. Chitosan, derived from fungal cell walls, serves as a sustainable raw material for antimicrobial food packaging.

In addition, the low allergen content, nutritional benefits, and rich flavor of mushrooms contribute to their increasing utility in meat products, especially as meat analogs. Mushroom-based meat analogs have been developed by combining soybean protein isolate with edible mushrooms, including Pleurotus ostreatus, L. edodes, and Coprinus comatus.

A study demonstrated that fermenting lentil flour with P. ostreatus enhanced its digestibility and nutritional value, resulting in a 6% reduction in carbohydrate content and increases of 18.5% and 53% in protein and phenolic compounds, respectively. Mushrooms enhance phenolic compounds in fermented foods through phenol oxidase secretion, mycelium synthesis, and amino acid deamination. Spent mushroom substrate (SMS) is valorized as a protein-rich animal feed, thereby improving the digestibility of agricultural residues for livestock.

A major finding is the role of mushrooms in environmental bioremediation. Pleurotus species degrade industrial pollutants (dyes, pesticides, crude oil) and heavy metals using enzymes like laccase. SMS is converted to biofuels (bioethanol, biogas, biohydrogen), supporting circular economies.

Concluding remarks

Together, mushrooms are poised to revolutionize various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food, environmental sustainability, and healthcare. Novel bioactive compounds unveil possibilities to develop new therapies targeting CVD, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. Their abilities in chronic disease management position mushrooms as vital components in personalized health and nutrition solutions. Technological advances will further enhance the multifunctional applications of mushrooms in medicine, food production, cosmetics, and environmental remediation.