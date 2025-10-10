Evolutionary mutation in cGAS enhances naked mole-rat DNA repair

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association for the Advancement of ScienceOct 10 2025

The secret to the naked mole-rats' extraordinarily long life may lie in subtle changes to just four amino acids, researchers report. According to a new study, evolutionary mutations in cGAS – an enzyme in the innate immune system that senses DNA to trigger immune responses – may enhance the animal's ability to repair aging-related genetic damage, whereas in other species, such as mice and humans, cGAS can suppress DNA repair.

Wrinkled and unassuming though they appear, the naked mole-rat (Heterocephalus glaber) is an exceptionally long-lived rodent, with a maximum life span of nearly 40 years – roughly 10 times longer than similarly sized species. Moreover, the creatures' genetic makeup is surprisingly closer to humans than to mice, which makes it a valuable model for studying the molecular mechanisms underlying the species' longevity.

One key aspect of long life is genome stability. However, the ways naked mole-rats maintain DNA integrity, particularly through repair mechanisms, remain poorly understood. Homologous recombination (HR) is a critical DNA repair pathway, and defects in HR are linked to premature aging. In humans and mice, the DNA sensor cGAS (cyclic guanosine monophosphate–adenosine monophosphate synthase) can suppress HR repair, potentially promoting cancer and shortening lifespan.

Yu Chen and colleagues investigated whether cGAS similarly inhibits HR in long-lived naked mole-rats. Chen et al. found that, in naked mole-rats, four specific amino acid substitutions in mole-rat cGAS reduce ubiquitination and degradation, allowing the protein to persist for longer and at higher levels after DNA damage. This increased abundance strengthens interactions with key repair factors, FANCI and RAD50, thereby boosting HR repair.

Related Stories

When cGAS was depleted from naked mole-rat cells, DNA damage accumulated. The authors further showed that fruit flies engineered to express human cGAS containing the four naked mole-rat–specific mutations lived longer than flies expressing unaltered human cGAS. The findings suggest that these specific evolutionary amino acid mutations in naked mole-rat cGAS not only enhance DNA repair but may also contribute directly to the extraordinary longevity of the species.

"The findings from Chen et al. describe an unexpected role for naked mole-rat cGAS in the nucleus that influences longevity, write John Martinez and colleagues in a related Perspective. "Further research will be required to establish the roles that cGAS may play in the nucleus in other organisms, both short- and long-lived, but the answer may be substantially more complex than originally predicted."

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2025). A cGAS-mediated mechanism in naked mole-rats potentiates DNA repair and delays aging. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adp5056.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DNA nanosprings enable precise detection of KIF1A mutations in nerve cells
Harnessing “DNA surgery” to develop therapeutic medicines for genetic liver and heart diseases
The HBsAg/HBV DNA ratio's potential for predicting disease progression
How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research
Newly identified protein acts as a traffic controller for DNA replication
Research examines how cancer may invalidate forensic age-estimation tools
Eating over 60g of almonds a day may protect DNA and cut oxidative damage
Genomic clues uncover early origins of multiple myeloma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Long-read sequencing uncovers massive DNA elements shaping human oral microbiome