YouthDMH network promotes innovation in digital mental health

The European Commission and WHO have both emphasized the urgent need to address societal challenges in mental health, highlighting that young people are especially vulnerable and require immediate support. In the EU, it is estimated that mental health problems affect about 84 million people. Young people are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, phobias, and loneliness than adults.

Experts warn that young people's mental health is a complex challenge that requires a multidisciplinary approach across education, healthcare, social care, culture, and youth services. A key concern is the role of digital spaces, particularly social media, tablets, smartphones, and other technologies. These technologies are central to young people's lives and offer can opportunities to support their mental wellbeing and drive innovation in mental health.

Younger generations are experiencing worsening mental health, with a significant proportion of young people between the ages of 15-24 years old having unmet mental health needs according to the 2022 Health at a Glance report, and the pandemic accentuated the situation. In addition, WHO recently pointed out that globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder such as depression, anxiety, or behavioural disorders, which sometimes lead to suicide.



The EU has set the European Youth Strategy (2019-2027), which includes 11 European Youth Goals. Among others, the #5 Mental Health & Wellbeing goal was initiated in this context to support young people under societal pressure and develop supporting mechanisms and preventive measures.

Designing technologies for young people

Digital mental health interventions show considerable potential for supporting mental well-being. However, recent reviews show that most prior research on digital mental health has focused on adults.

The technologies young people adopt, and the ways they engage with them, differ markedly from adults. This, coupled with the rapidly evolving digital landscape, such as the growing integration of artificial intelligence into daily life, underscores the urgent need for coordinated research and to development of strong prevention policies.

Introducing Youth Digital Mental Health COST Action

Almost a year ago, the YouthDMH COST Action officially launched, gathering an interdisciplinary community of researchers, practitioners, and innovators from over 34 countries with a shared goal to improve mental health outcomes for young people through digital technologies. Youth mental health poses unique challenges that demand tailored solutions, and YouthDMH is designed specifically to meet this need.

This pan-European and interdisciplinary network is dedicated to the urgent challenge of supporting young people's mental health through the use of digital technologies, spans the entire range of needs, from early help-seeking and assessment to the provision of evidence-based interventions, while placing strong emphasis on inclusion, ethics, and amplifying the voices of youth and marginalised communities.

Digital technologies open new opportunities to support young people throughout their mental health journey, and interdisciplinary collaboration is essential to unlock their full potential." Dr. Andreas Balaskas, Chair of YouthDMH

Most mental health difficulties begin before the age of 25, a period that includes two major developmental transitions: from childhood to adolescence and from adolescence to early adulthood. For this reason, the network focuses on individuals aged 11 to 25, as this range covers the most significant stages of psychological development.

YouthDMH will advance knowledge on using digital technologies to support youth mental health, identify best practices, and foster collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers across Europe.

Opportunities for young researchers

In its first year, several Short-Term Scientific Missions were launched. YouthDMH COST Action opens channels for intergenerational knowledge transfer, with mentorship for doctoral students, postdocs, and innovators, creating powerful opportunities for YRIs and early-career researchers to grow their careers and sharpen their skills. These experiences were transformed into an engaging social media postcard series.

"Sharing the work of YouthDMH on social media isn't just about visibility — it's about accessibility. If we want to drive meaningful change in youth mental health, we need to reach young people where they are, speak their language, and make them part of the conversation" explains Dr. Jessica M. Goodman Casanova, Science Communication Coordinator for YouthDMH.



Ultimately, the YouthDMH network intends to be a unique focal point for diverse stakeholders to develop a roadmap for research on digital mental health.