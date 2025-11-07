Study highlights growing mental health concerns among U.S. international student population

Shanghai Jiao Tong UniversityNov 7 2025

Despite international students in U.S. higher education facing significant mental health challenges, national patterns of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and mental health service use among this group remain poorly understood. To address the gap, a recent study published in General Psychiatry explored national trends in clinically significant mental health issues, along with corresponding mental health service use among international students at higher education institutions from 2015 to 2024.

This study looked at data from 44,560 international students, collected each year between 2015 and 2024. The information came from the Healthy Minds Study (HMS), a large survey that gathers information on mental health from students at over 600 U.S. colleges and universities.

The results reveal sharp increases in mental distress: the prevalence of anxiety rose from 20% to 36%, depression from 20% to 35%, and suicidal ideation from 5% to 10%. By contrast, the proportion of students receiving counseling increased only modestly-from 5% to 8%.

These findings show a widening gap between rising psychological needs and access to care. International students face unique challenges that traditional campus services often overlook."

Dr. Yusen Zhai, lead author, University of Florida

The study attributes these trends to multiple stressors: academic pressure, financial hardship, cultural adjustment, and isolation. Female students reported steeper increases in anxiety and depression than their male peers, who were less likely to seek help-reflecting the persistent stigma surrounding mental health in many cultures. The study also identified international students across various age groups reporting concerning increases in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Interestingly, the data also showed a temporary decline in anxiety and depression during 2019–2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers suggest this brief improvement may reflect enhanced family support, flexible academic arrangements, and university outreach during lockdown periods.

Researchers warn that the implications extend beyond individual well-being. With over 1.1 million international students contributing about $40 billion annually to the U.S. economy, worsening mental health could threaten the country's global academic appeal. "If students and families perceive U.S. campuses as unsupportive environments, enrollment could decline," Zhai noted.

The authors urge universities and policymakers to expand culturally competent, multilingual counseling services, strengthen peer support networks, and explore AI-assisted mental health tools such as evidence-based chatbots to bridge service gaps. They also call for ongoing monitoring of mental health trends and early intervention efforts.

"Addressing international students' mental health is not just an ethical responsibility-it's an investment in the future of higher education," the study concludes.

Source:

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Journal reference:

Zhai, Y., et al. (2025). National trends of mental health and service utilisation among international students in the USA, 2015–2024. General Psychiatry. doi: 10.1136/gpsych-2025-102124. https://gpsych.bmj.com/content/38/5/e102124

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

