Global leaders adopt political declaration to combat NCDs and mental health challenges

Leaders from across the world at the Eightieth United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have adopted the political declaration to combat noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health challenges through a fully integrated approach. This is the outcome of the intergovernmental negotiations in advance of and considered by the fourth high-level meeting of the UNGA on the prevention and control of NCDs and the promotion of mental health and well-being, held on 25 September 2025.

Titled "Equity and integration: transforming lives and livelihoods through leadership and action on noncommunicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being", the political declaration is the first such declaration addressing NCDs and mental health together, and marks a unique opportunity to accelerate global progress with a set of specific global targets for 2030. This step is expected to usher in a new era in addressing some of the world's most pressing health challenges – affecting people of all ages and income levels across the globe.

Today's leading causes of death – NCDs – claim 18 million lives prematurely each year, while mental health conditions affect over a billion people globally. NCDs are often driven by preventable risk factors such as unhealthy diets, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and air pollution – many of which also negatively impact mental health. Both NCDs and mental health conditions are increasing in every country, affecting every community. That makes them urgent issues not only for public health, but also for productivity and sustainable economic growth.

A new era with measurable targets

Marking a significant evolution from previous commitments, the new political declaration establishes three first-ever global "fast-track" outcome targets to be achieved by 2030:

150 million fewer tobacco users;

150 million more people with hypertension under control; and

150 million more people with access to mental health care.

To ensure countries can reach these goals, the declaration also sets ambitious, measurable process targets for national systems by 2030, including:

at least 80% of countries with policy, legislative, regulatory and fiscal measures in place;

at least 80% of primary health care facilities with access to affordable, WHO-recommended essential medicines and basic technologies for NCDs and mental health;

at least 60% of countries implementing financial protection policies or measures that cover or limit the cost of essential NCD and mental health services;

at least 80% of countries with operational, multisectoral national plans for NCDs and mental health; and

at least 80% of countries with robust surveillance and monitoring systems for NCDs and mental health.

The adoption of these bold targets to control noncommunicable diseases and promote mental health is a testament to the commitment of Member States to protect the health of their people. Together, we can change the trajectory of NCDs and mental health, and deliver health, well-being and opportunity for all." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

The most far-reaching declaration yet for scope and commitments

This political declaration is the most comprehensive to date, integrating lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and responding to new global challenges. Its unprecedented scope includes many pressing issues addressed for the first time, such as:

broader NCD areas: oral health, lung health, childhood cancer, liver disease, kidney disease, and rare diseases;

expanded environmental determinants: air pollution, clean cooking, lead exposure, and hazardous chemicals; and

evolving risk of digital harms: social media exposure, excessive screen time, harmful content, and the risks of mis- and disinformation.

The political declaration reflects a sharper regulatory focus on e-cigarettes, novel tobacco products, unhealthy food marketing to children, front-of-pack labeling, and the elimination of trans fats. Its commitments are grounded in a strong equity argument, including the expertise and the needs of people living with NCDs and mental health conditions, climate-vulnerable populations, Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and those in humanitarian settings.

Financing and a whole-of-society approach in a challenging landscape

Acknowledging strained economic conditions that threaten health financing worldwide, the declaration features stronger financing language than its predecessors by urging countries to secure adequate, predictable and sustained funding through increased domestic financing, strengthened international partnerships, and coordinated multilateral frameworks.

The political declaration firmly positions NCDs and mental health as not merely health concerns, but as central pillars for achieving sustainable development and social justice. It underscores that solutions require a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach, engaging civil society, partners, youth, persons with disabilities, and people with lived experience.

Looking ahead: A framework for accountability

This declaration builds on and strengthens the three previous declarations and charts a new course of action toward a healthier, more equitable and prosperous future. The text confirms the need to ensure accountability mechanisms that can demonstrate and sustain impact.

The UN Secretary-General will report on progress towards these targets by 2030, ahead of the next High-Level Meeting. WHO, along with UN agencies, will support Member States in translating these historic commitments into national action, ensuring accountability from now until 2030 and beyond.