Researchers test 250-year-old heart medicine in patients with deadly pancreatic cancer

Researchers in Sweden are testing a 250-year-old medicine in patients with one of the world's deadliest cancers.

A heart medicine first prescribed in the 18th century is now being tested as a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer — one of the most aggressive and deadly cancer forms. Researchers at the University of Skövde, in collaboration with Skaraborg Hospital, have launched a clinical study to evaluate the effects of digitoxin, a well-known cardiac drug originally derived from the foxglove plant (Digitalis purpurea).

Digitoxin is a well-known and approved drug, which means that developing new cancer treatments could become both faster and less expensive. We've seen promising results in the laboratory, so now we're taking the next step — testing it in a clinical trial." Heléne Lindholm, researcher in bioscience, University of Skövde

A new hope against a lethal cancer

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal forms of cancer, with fewer than five per cent of patients surviving more than five years after diagnosis. In laboratory studies, digitoxin has been shown to disrupt cancer cell metabolism, interfere with calcium balance, and, in some cases, cause cells to stop dividing or die.



However, the response varies considerably between different pancreatic cancer cell types.



"Pancreatic cancer is extremely heterogeneous — two patients can have the same diagnosis but completely different tumours," Lindholm explains. "That's why it's so hard to find one treatment that works for all. Our goal is to understand why some tumours respond better than others."



To reflect this variation, the research team uses five different pancreatic cancer cell lines and compares their reactions to digitoxin. The aim is to identify biomarkers that can predict which patients are most likely to benefit, paving the way for more personalized treatment.

From lab bench to bedside

The clinical study is being conducted together with oncologist Johan Haux at Skaraborg Hospital, who first proposed testing digitoxin against cancer.



In this initial phase, the researchers aim to determine the optimal dosage, ensure patient safety, and confirm that the biomarkers identified in the laboratory are relevant in human patients.



If successful, digitoxin could become a new treatment option for patients who currently have very limited alternatives.