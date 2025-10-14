Researchers test 250-year-old heart medicine in patients with deadly pancreatic cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SkövdeOct 14 2025

Researchers in Sweden are testing a 250-year-old medicine in patients with one of the world's deadliest cancers.

A heart medicine first prescribed in the 18th century is now being tested as a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer — one of the most aggressive and deadly cancer forms. Researchers at the University of Skövde, in collaboration with Skaraborg Hospital, have launched a clinical study to evaluate the effects of digitoxin, a well-known cardiac drug originally derived from the foxglove plant (Digitalis purpurea).

Digitoxin is a well-known and approved drug, which means that developing new cancer treatments could become both faster and less expensive. We've seen promising results in the laboratory, so now we're taking the next step — testing it in a clinical trial."

Heléne Lindholm, researcher in bioscience, University of Skövde

A new hope against a lethal cancer

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal forms of cancer, with fewer than five per cent of patients surviving more than five years after diagnosis. In laboratory studies, digitoxin has been shown to disrupt cancer cell metabolism, interfere with calcium balance, and, in some cases, cause cells to stop dividing or die.

However, the response varies considerably between different pancreatic cancer cell types.

"Pancreatic cancer is extremely heterogeneous — two patients can have the same diagnosis but completely different tumours," Lindholm explains. "That's why it's so hard to find one treatment that works for all. Our goal is to understand why some tumours respond better than others."

To reflect this variation, the research team uses five different pancreatic cancer cell lines and compares their reactions to digitoxin. The aim is to identify biomarkers that can predict which patients are most likely to benefit, paving the way for more personalized treatment.

From lab bench to bedside

The clinical study is being conducted together with oncologist Johan Haux at Skaraborg Hospital, who first proposed testing digitoxin against cancer.

In this initial phase, the researchers aim to determine the optimal dosage, ensure patient safety, and confirm that the biomarkers identified in the laboratory are relevant in human patients.

If successful, digitoxin could become a new treatment option for patients who currently have very limited alternatives.

Source:

University of Skövde

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals acidic conditions as key to pancreatic cancer survival
Breakthrough in cancer therapy targets key protein interaction to suppress tumors
Nanomedicine emerges as a key tool to boost cancer immunotherapy
Can too much exercise strain the heart?
Smoking and sex found to shape early cellular changes linked to bladder cancer
AI, omics, and systems biology could transform heart drug development
Engineered Salmonella therapy delivers immune payloads to combat cancer
New drug combination could delay the progression of advanced prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
FDA grants approval to begin Phase I clinical trials of heart tissue regeneration drug AD-NP1