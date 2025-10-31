GeneSight test-guided treatment leads to faster remission and response in patients with depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Myriad Genetics, Inc.Oct 31 2025

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced a post-hoc analysis of the Precision Medicine in Mental Health Care (PRIME) study showed that treatment informed by the GeneSight® test led to faster initial remission and response in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Further, the post-hoc analysis showed that this benefit persisted over six months with no evidence of changing over time.

Every single day matters to someone suffering from depression; patients want to get back to feeling like themselves as quickly as possible. As a result, a long trial-and-error period with medication can be frustrating for both clinicians and patients. This post-hoc analysis shows that treatment informed by the GeneSight test led to faster remission and response in patients with MDD – and this benefit lasted for at least six months."

Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics

The PRIME Care study, the largest pharmacogenomic randomized controlled trial in mental health, enrolled 1,944 U.S. Veterans with depression to test whether GeneSight results improved treatment outcomes. Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2022, it found patients whose clinicians had GeneSight results were significantly more likely to achieve remission over 24 weeks.

The post-hoc analysis of the study results explored whether having access to the GeneSight test results increased the rate of remission and response over time and if the effect was persistent.

Published in the Oct. 30, 2025 edition of Frontiers in Pharmacology, the new post-hoc analysis showed that patients who took the GeneSight test were at any given time during the 24-week study period relative to patients receiving usual care:

• 27% more likely to achieve remission from depression

• 21% more likely to experience response (at least a 50% reduction in depressive symptoms)

Myriad Genetics plans to submit these data to payers as part of its ongoing efforts to increase patient access to the GeneSight test and to help patients achieve remission from depression.

About the PRIME Care Study & the post-hoc analysis

The largest pharmacogenomic (PGx) randomized controlled trial (RCT) ever conducted in mental health, the PRIME Care Study included 1,944 veteran patients with MDD who were randomized to receive GeneSight results immediately (pharmacogenomic-guided group) or after 24 weeks (usual care group). The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) independently conducted and funded the study. Myriad Genetics provided the GeneSight tests for the study.

PRIME Care met both of its prespecified primary outcomes: patients in the PGx-guided arm were less likely to be prescribed an antidepressant medication with a significant gene-drug interaction and were 28% more likely to achieve remission across the 24-week duration of the trial compared to patients in the usual care arm.

The prespecified post-hoc analysis of the PRIME Care study included veteran patients who had sufficient data to be included in the post-hoc analysis, or 1,764 of the 1,944 veterans. The primary endpoints of this post-hoc analysis were the time of the first instance of remission (defined as PHQ- 9 ≤5) and response (defined as ≥50% reduction from baseline PHQ-9 score).

About the GeneSight® test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient's genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. It is designed to provide information that may help reduce the trial-and-error process that often takes place when patients are prescribed certain mental health medications. 

Source:

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Journal reference:

Hain, D., et al. (2025). Persistent benefit of pharmacogenomic testing on initial remission and response rates in patients with major depressive disorder. Frontiers in Pharmacology. doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2025.1658616

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pioneering personalized medicine by deciphering depression's complex biological web
Dance alleviates perceived symptoms of depression, study finds
Genetic inflammatory signature defines depression subtypes and treatment response
Exercise can mitigate depression-like behaviors induced by high-fat, high-sugar diets
Exploring the link between leaky blood-brain barrier and major depressive disorder
Rapid heart rate changes predict response to magnetic brain stimulation in depression
Low-cost biosensor identifies altered protein levels associated with psychiatric disorders
Working fewer hours may raise depression risk for older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Repeated ketamine infusions offer no extra benefit for people hospitalized with depression