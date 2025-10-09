Working fewer hours may raise depression risk for older adults

Researchers discovered that older adults who work less than full-time, especially those who are financially comfortable, face a higher risk of depression, suggesting that less work doesn’t always mean better mental health.

Study: Working hours and depression in the HEAF cohort. Image credit: Vladimir Batishchev/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Occupational Medicine, researchers investigated associations between depression and working hours in older workers.

Safe and fulfilling work can have mental and physical health benefits; however, not all work is fulfilling and safe, and exposure to unsafe or stressful working conditions can have adverse consequences. The single largest cause of occupational deaths worldwide is long working hours. Epidemiological studies have reported associations between long working hours and anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular disease.

Increasing life expectancy has increased the pension cost burden for governments, leading to legislation promoting labor force participation at older ages. Although good quality work may have psychological benefits, longitudinal studies suggest that psychological health deteriorates in the years before retirement. It is unclear how modern policies encouraging work at older ages will affect the mental health of older workers.

About the study

In the present study, researchers examined associations between working hours and depression in older workers in the United Kingdom. They used the “Health and Employment After Fifty” study data, which included people aged 50–64. Participants completed baseline (2013-14) and annual questionnaires until 2019. Questionnaires assessed working hours and included a validated depression scale.

Data on sociodemographic characteristics were also collected; these included age, sex, marital status, educational qualification level, and house tenure. Participants were asked to specify how well they were financially doing. Work-related variables included employment status, shift status, job satisfaction, physical demand of the job, occupation title, and industry. All covariates were assessed at baseline.

The first analysis examined the effects of working hours on depression risk, using incident depression as the outcome. Analyses were stratified by sex, occupational group, and financial status. In the reverse analysis, the team investigated whether people with depression (at baseline) were more likely to reduce their working hours or cease working.

Findings

The study initially recruited 8,314 individuals. Of these, the first analysis included 3,866 participants after excluding those with depression at baseline and missing information. About 40% of participants worked 35–40 h/week, 26% worked > 40 h/week, 22% worked 20–35 h/week, and 12% worked < 20 h/week. Baseline characteristics differed by working hours; participants working < 20 h/week were more likely to be females and aged > 60.

Among females, 12% worked > 40 h/week, 38% worked 35–40 h/week, 34% worked 20–35 h/week, and 18% worked < 20 h/week. The corresponding proportions for males were 39%, 43%, 12%, and 6%. Participants working < 20 h/week often owned their home and reported being financially comfortable. The > 40 h/week group had the highest levels of obesity or overweight and alcohol consumption.

The proportion of incident depression was the highest (37%) in those working 20–35 h/week. Most participants (27%) reported physically demanding jobs that lasted > 40 h/week. The > 40 h/week group had the highest proportion of directors, managers, senior officials, and plant, process, and machine operatives. The 20–35 h/week group had the highest proportion of administrative and secretarial occupations. Overall, depression incidence was 32% over follow-up.

There was a borderline higher risk of incident depression in people working 20–35 h/week relative to those working 35–40h/week. There was no association for people working < 20 or > 40 h/week. There was a higher risk of incident depression among financially comfortable participants working < 20 h/week. Among people with intermediate financial status, working 20–35 h/week was associated with a higher depression risk. No associations were noted for those struggling financially.

By occupational group, working 20–35 h/week was associated with an increased depression risk in female directors, managers, and senior officials. The reverse analysis included 5,018 participants. Individuals with depression at baseline were more likely to cease work or reduce working hours compared to those without depression at baseline. Moreover, depressed males in the intermediate financial category were more likely to reduce working hours than those without depression.

The authors noted that these patterns may reflect a mismatch between desired and actual working hours, where working fewer hours than preferred can negatively impact mental health. For some women, part-time work may coincide with caregiving responsibilities, which could contribute to higher depression risk. Among men with intermediate financial status, reduced hours might reflect underemployment or the loss of the breadwinner role, both of which can affect well-being.

The study also found no overall association between very long working hours and depression in older adults, which the authors suggested may relate to seniority or career satisfaction among those working extended hours.

Conclusions

Demographic differences showed notable variations based on working hours, and depression risk varied by financial status and working hours in older adults. The risk of depression was higher among financially comfortable people working < 20 h/week and those with intermediate financial status working 20–35 h/week.

The authors emphasized that reasons for reducing or increasing hours were not captured, which limits causal inference and highlights the need for future studies exploring motivations and health impacts. Detailed analyses of specific occupational and demographic groups are needed in other cohorts to confirm these associations.

Download your PDF copy now!