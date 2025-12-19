Younger epigenetic age linked to increased depression in older women

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 11 of Aging-US on November 18, 2025, titled "Epigenetic age predicts depressive symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging: importance of biological sex."

This study, led by Cindy K. Barha of the University of Calgary and the University of British Columbia, along with Teresa Liu-Ambrose of the University of British Columbia, found that older women with a younger biological age measured years before the COVID-19 pandemic experienced a greater increase in depressive symptoms during the early lockdown period. These findings could help shape future mental health strategies, particularly for women with high emotional or caregiving demands.

Epigenetic age is a biological marker that reflects how the body is aging and may differ from a person's actual age. Using long-term data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA), the researchers investigated whether epigenetic age could predict changes in mental health during a major public health crisis. The study included over 600 adults, with an average baseline age of 63, and used two widely accepted epigenetic clocks, the DNAmAge and the Hannum Age, to estimate biological age. Depressive symptoms were tracked at four time points between 2012 and 2020, including during the height of the pandemic.

"The mean participant chronological age at study entry was 63±10 years (46% female)."

The analysis showed that in women, a younger biological age predicted a greater rise in depression during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was not observed in men or in individuals with older biological ages.

The study challenges the common belief that a younger biological age always signals better mental or physical resilience. The researchers suggest that women with younger biological profiles may have been more socially or professionally active before the pandemic. When lockdowns disrupted daily routines and social connections, these individuals may have experienced more emotional distress.

Additional factors, such as reduced physical activity, loss of routine, and decreased social interaction, known to affect both mental health and biological aging, may have had a stronger emotional effect on this group. The findings highlight the importance of considering biological sex when studying how aging affects mental well-being during stressful events.

Although the study has some limitations, including the time gap between biological age measurement and the pandemic, it gives valuable insights into how biological and social factors interact during periods of crisis. Future research could use epigenetic clocks to better identify individuals at greater risk of mental health challenges during large-scale public health emergencies.

Overall, this study adds to the growing field of social epigenetics and suggests that biological age may support more targeted public health planning, especially for older adults.